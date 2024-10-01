The Number of International Conferences Hosted Increases Eightfold in Less Than 10 Years

Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is set to host 9 major international conferences during the last quarter of the year, marking an 800% increase in the number of specialised international association conferences compared to the same period in 2014.

This significant rise in global conferences over the past ten years, alongside the momentum of international events, reflects Abu Dhabi's ability to attract the most prestigious conferences and associations worldwide, reinforcing the emirate's role as a capital of innovation and creativity and a key destination for major global conferences.

These multiple international events demonstrate ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi's ability to provide world-class services and facilities, capable of hosting several events simultaneously, highlighting its advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities. The venue features modern facilities designed to meet the needs of international associations, hosting large and diverse conferences and meetings, contributing to global collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "The significant growth in the number of international conferences to be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which has increased more than eightfold in less than 10 years, reflects the tremendous efforts made by ADNEC Group’s teams to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi in securing bids for hosting these leading global events. Many of these events are being held in the Middle East for the first time, in collaboration with various national institutions across the public and private sectors, as well as professional associations in various economic and knowledge sectors."

He added that ADNEC Group will continue its efforts to solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of the specialised events and conference industry in the region, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to advance the present and future of various economic and knowledge sectors. This will be achieved through the transfer and localisation of advanced technology and knowledge, supporting dialogue, increasing investment, and boosting trade exchange with different countries around the world.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said: "The standing that ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has reached reflects the great confidence our partners in specialised international associations have in our advanced facilities and operational performance. It also highlights the significant importance of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for international conferences and meetings."

He explained that the group's teams will work closely with partners to ensure the success of these events, adhering to the highest global standards in the sector. This will meet and exceed the expectations of all participants, experts, and specialists attending these vital events from the five continents, while enhancing their experience in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The upcoming events reflect the diversity of sectors targeted by Abu Dhabi. From 23 to 25 September, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will host the World Congress of Rehabilitation 2024 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, bringing together a selection of healthcare specialists and researchers to discuss the latest advancements in rehabilitation technologies and best practices.

From 30 September to 3 October, the International Youth Nuclear Congress will be held, where ADNEC Abu Dhabi will host the next generation of nuclear energy specialists under the theme "Youth Leading the Future." The congress will explore innovations in nuclear energy and technology, bringing together seasoned and emerging experts from across the globe.

The Centre will also host IROS (IEEE/RSJ Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems) 2024 from 14 to 18 October, one of the largest and most influential conferences globally in the field of robotics, focusing on cutting-edge research and gathering scientists, engineers, and innovators to exchange ideas on the latest breakthroughs.

From 20 to 23 October, ADNEC Abu Dhabi will host the 63rd ICCA Congress, which brings together professionals from the global meetings industry to discuss key trends and opportunities in association management and the events sector.

In the same month, the World Stroke Congress will take place from 23 to 26 October, where international experts will gather to discuss the latest innovations in stroke prevention and treatment.

From 27 to 30 October, the Centre will host the IEEE - International Conference on Image Processing, showcasing the latest innovations in image processing, including applications in AI, healthcare, and visual computing.

In early December, from 9 to 12, ADNEC Abu Dhabi will host the World Conference on Desalination and Water Re-use 2024, where industry leaders will come together to discuss innovative solutions to the global water scarcity challenge. Concurrently, the IEEE International Conference on Data Mining 2024 will take place, featuring the latest developments in data science and machine learning.

From 16 to 20 December, the AIMS Conference 2024 will bring together mathematicians and engineers to discuss pioneering theories and modern applications, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in mathematical sciences.

Hosting this substantial number of events simultaneously underscores ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s ability to provide an ideal environment for large and diverse events, thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class infrastructure. The venue plays a direct role in bolstering Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for knowledge exchange and innovation, supporting the flow of ideas and creativity that shape the future of various sectors worldwide.