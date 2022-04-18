Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its commitment to empower youth to realise their dreams and ambitions, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) announces the application deadlines for its four ADMAF Awards totaling AED 90,000.

Her Excellency Huda I. AlKhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival said: “We continue our long-standing commitment to rewarding excellence among our nation’s youth in their passionate pursuit of creativity and innovation in the arts. The emerging generation of young talents plays a crucial role in the UAE’s cultural and artistic development, and the ADMAF Awards continue our mission to encourage young creatives in reaching their full potential. The awards celebrate and recognise the rising talents who are navigating the nation’s dynamic art scene and support them as they become an integral part of the creative ecosystem of the future”.

Awarded in partnership with L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, the ADMAF Design Fund aims to increase awareness of the diversity of topics and approaches to jewelry, from prehistoric to contemporary, and showcase jewelry expertise to the world. The application deadline is set for 18 May 2022, with the winner of the AED 50,000 award to be announced on 30 May 2022. The winner will travel to Paris for a week-long programme with L’ÉCOLE.

Founded in 1996, The Gulf Capital - ADMAF Creativity Award celebrates outstanding young national talents in the visual and performing arts. ADMAF announced the application deadline for the award for 18 May, 2022, while the winner of the AED 20,000 award will be announced on 20 June. The 2022 Award is dedicated to the Performing Arts category, inviting submissions in the genres of music, dance and theatre.

ADMAF also set the application deadline for the Gulf Capital - Visual Arts Award for 31 May 2022, and the winner of the AED 10,000 award is to be announced upon the Jury Committee meeting on 15 September 2022. Applicants aged 18-35 years old are encouraged to produce an original artwork, whether real-life or animation video, photography, or visual arts like painting, sculpting, or installation, among others.

"We are delighted to partner with Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Abu Dhabi Festival on both the Creativity and Visual Arts awards aiming to inspire young Emirati talents to contribute to the local art and culture scene," said Dr. Karim El Solh, co-founder and CEO of Gulf Capital.

"Our long-standing partnership with ADMAF focuses on supporting and empowering Emirati youth to unlock their full talents and potential, tell their stories, and take part in the wider art and culture scene in the region. Since their launch, the awards have helped several up-and-coming talents to establish a distinguished presence through their artwork. Gulf Capital is very focused on nurturing Emirati talent and fostering a culture of creativity and excellence in the UAE." El Solh added.

TotalEnergies Design Commission Award recognises outstanding innovation and achievement by young Emiratis in the fields of design and architecture. Under the 2022 theme of “Applied Arts”, the Award will continue to nurture and encourage creative practices by providing a launch-pad for emerging designers and architects across the UAE. The deadline for applications is set for 25 May 2022 with the winner of the AED 10,000 to be announced in June 2022.

For more information about the awards, visit http://admaf.org/initiatives/awards/.

Abu Dhabi Festival

Founded in 2004, the first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Minister of Information and Culture (currently the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation). The Festival was generously granted the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces from 2007 to 2011.

Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of “Bilad Al Khayr”, the land of blessings, the land of Zayed. The Festival embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect and peace.

Crafting the Emirates State of Mind: Creation, Innovation and Joy has its roots from the spirit of Bilad Al Khayr, as the annual Festival commissions, produces, preserves and presents the greatest works of music and art to create rich cultural experiences in the UAE and beyond.

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) was established in 1996 as one of the earliest cultural foundations in the Gulf region and Arab World. ADMAF supports the sustainability and creativity of the cultural industry and contributes to enriching Abu Dhabi as a Cultural beacon.