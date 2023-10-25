Dubai:– Mobmio, a mobile performance network, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Adjust, a leading measurement and analytics company trusted by marketers to measure and grow their apps across mobile, web, CTV, PC & console, and beyond. With the substantial growth in mobile app usage across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) the partnership will bring innovative marketing solutions to the dynamic and diverse mobile market to help accelerate its growth and drive business success for customers.

Mobile app development and marketing have been on a steep trajectory of growth, especially within MENA. According to Statista, total app market revenues for 2022 reached US$475.90bn, and they expect to see an annual growth (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.58%, resulting in a market volume of US$755.50bn by 2027. According to Mobmio's data, the number of mobile sales in MENA grew by 20% in H1 of 2023 YoY, their GMV grew by 18.3%, and over half of all orders in the region are made through mobile phones.

In the mobile app growth report 2023 by Adjust, it is stated that travel apps emerged as the winner among all app categories in MENA, with an impressive Growth Score of 42.6. A nice example of this is Wego, one of the top travel apps in the region, which reported a YoY growth of over 157% in February 2023. Shopping apps came in second with a Growth Score of 37.9. Mobile gaming and finance apps tied for third place in MENAT, both scoring 27.9.

Adjust has consistently been at the forefront of providing growth marketers with tools and data-driven insights to optimize and maximize their user acquisition (UA) and retention strategies. A partnership with Mobmio, specializing in mobile app UA and CPI/CPL/CPA/Revenue share monetization services, will create a more powerful and efficient ecosystem for businesses seeking to thrive in the ever-evolving mobile landscape.

"As the mobile measurement landscape continues to evolve, Adjust is leading the way with next-generation measurement and optimization tools that marketers need to grow their apps from early-stage to maturity. Our strategic partnership with Mobmio opens up new possibilities for businesses looking to achieve their growth goals in the MENA region," said Yiğit Atakan, Sr. Partnerships Manager, MENAT at Adjust.

Mobmio, known for its mobile performance marketing solutions, is equally excited about the partnership. Launched as a stand-alone business in 2023, Mobmio has already reached out to 500+ million mobile users, generated 50+ million interactions and acquired 15+ million new users for its customers worldwide. By merging its expertise in mobile marketing and Adjust's cutting-edge, cross-channel measurement and analytics capabilities, they aim to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions to businesses looking to tap into the MENA region's immense potential.

"Mobmio has always focused on delivering performance and monetization solutions that help businesses unlock their full potential in the mobile space. We believe that this partnership with Adjust is the next step in our journey to provide unparalleled mobile performance marketing solutions in the MENA region," stated Aleksandr Kryvosheiev, CEO at Mobmio.

For more information about Adjust and Mobmio's strategic partnership and the services they offer, please visit their websites at www.adjust.com and www.mobmio.com.

About Adjust:

Adjust, an AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) company, is trusted by marketers around the world to measure and grow their apps across platforms, from mobile to CTV and beyond. Adjust works with companies at every stage of the app marketing journey, from fast-growing digital brands to brick-and-mortar companies launching their first apps. Adjust’s powerful measurement and analytics solutions provide visibility, insights, and essential tools that drive better results.

About Mobmio:

A fast growing mobile performance network that specializes in user acquisition for mobile apps and monetisation services for publishers.

