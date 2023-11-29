A symposium titled "International Agreements and Legal Frameworks for Biodiversity Protection and Development in the UAE" was organized by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in line with the Sustainability Year 2023 and coincided with the hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

The Judicial Department's involvement in this symposium demonstrates their support for the government's sustainable development goals, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Office, and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to continue efforts supporting the establishment of an innovative legal and judicial system to overcome challenges and enhance the emirate's competitiveness.

During the symposium, Counselor Dr. Mohamed Hashem, an international legal expert and former Vice President of the State Council of Egypt, discussed international agreements related to biodiversity protection in the country. He also touched upon the UAE's efforts to promote and develop biodiversity and addressed the biological challenges faced by the country. The UAE has established 49 natural reserves and 183 square kilometers of mangrove forests which annually absorb 43,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Furthermore, the symposium covered the UAE's participation in agreements aimed at tackling environmental and climate challenges while fulfilling international commitments. These agreements include joining the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Intergovernmental Science and Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, the High Ambition Alliance for Nature and People (HAC for N&P), the Global Oceans Alliance, and the Leaders Pledge for Nature. The UAE's efforts in this field have been internationally recognized by numerous countries and organizations.