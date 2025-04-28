Dubai, UAE - Aditum Investment Management Limited (“Aditum”), a privately owned asset management company based in the DIFC, is pleased to announce that its DIFC fund range, including its flagship fund platform, Aditum Global Access ICC Ltd, has crossed US$250 million in assets under management (AUM) as of 24 April 2025. This milestone coincides with broader growth across Aditum’s business lines, bringing total assets under management to $7.7 billion, further solidifying its position as a leading asset manager in the region.

Gaurav Kumar, Deputy SEO of Aditum, commented: “As a regionally focused investment manager, our onshore presence in both KSA and the UAE enables us to provide value-added conventional and Sharia-compliant solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients. This strategic positioning underscores our commitment to delivering innovative investment opportunities and fostering long-term partnerships across the region."

Since its inception, Aditum’s DIFC fund platform has seen broad-based inflows across fixed income, short-dated liquidity, Sharia-compliant and conventional multi-asset, and feeder products. Additionally, its Global Fixed Maturity Fund 2028 has surpassed $100 million in AUM, driven by strong performance amid challenging market conditions.

David Marshall, SEO of Aditum, added "With 15 funds successfully launched in the DIFC—14 of which operate under our platform—Aditum has firmly established itself as a leading fund provider in the UAE. Our alignment with the vision for growing local investment management reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, locally domiciled solutions. The increasing demand for our fund suite is a testament both to the trust and support of our clients and to the dedication of the Aditum team in shaping innovative investment opportunities."

About Aditum Investment Management: Aditum Investment Management Limited is a privately owned asset manager based in the DIFC, focused on providing customized investment solutions across conventional and Sharia-compliant strategies. With a strong onshore presence in KSA and the UAE, Aditum continues to drive innovation and value creation in regional financial markets.

Source: Aditum Investment Management Limited as of 24 April 2025

