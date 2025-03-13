Abu Dhabi, UAE – In line with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to digitally transform the trade and logistics sectors, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Maqta Technologies Group, part of AD Ports Group, have partnered with Etihad Cargo to introduce new features to the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP).

Developed and operated by Maqta Technologies Group, ATLP was inaugurated in May 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The platform aims to unify trade and logistics services across Abu Dhabi, including air, land, sea, and industrial free zones.

ATLP’s new functionalities are designed to enhance the export rate determination and booking process for air shipments, thereby enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and user satisfaction for logistics providers in Abu Dhabi. As part of ATLP's ongoing mission to offer world-class services, this latest enhancement ensures that stakeholders can make informed decisions, perform seamless bookings, and stay compliant with regulations, setting a new standard for air export operations.

The update will give logistics providers in Abu Dhabi real-time access to Etihad Cargo’s extensive network with immediate visibility of available capacity and pricing, enabling swift and accurate booking decisions. Services from Etihad Cargo and Etihad Airport Services, the designated ground handling agent, will be integrated into the platform. The update also streamlines operations for freight forwarders holding Cargo Accounts Settlement System (CASS) numbers.

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The Abu Dhabi Trade and Logistics Platform’s (ATLP) continues to be a leading digital solution, with this latest enhancement only further enhancing the emirate’s trade and logistics sectors. Through the collaboration among all partners, traders can now leverage actionable, real-time data for more precise, informed decision-making, while enhanced optimization significantly cuts processing times. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge trade and logistics solutions, reinforcing its ambition to cultivate a dynamic trade environment.”

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Maqta Technologies Group and Digital Cluster- AD Ports Group, said: “In today’s era of rapid digital transformation, Maqta Technologies Group is at the forefront of redefining trade and logistics. The launch of these new features on Abu Dhabi’s Official Single Trade Window, ATLP, reflects our commitment to driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and delivering value to our stakeholders. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, we are confident that this collaboration with Etihad Cargo will accelerate trade via air, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and logistics hub.”

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said: "Etihad Cargo is proud to partner with Maqta Technologies Group to support the expansion of the ATLP, further driving digital transformation across Abu Dhabi's logistics sector. This latest enhancement aligns with Etihad Cargo’s commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that streamline air cargo operations. By simplifying the air export rate determination and booking process, Etihad Cargo enables customers and partners to achieve greater efficiency and accuracy while ensuring compliance with international standards. Collaborations like this are key to advancing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for trade and logistics.”

