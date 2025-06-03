Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), has announced its plan to hire 400 UAE Nationals in the Al Ain region by the end of 2026, reaffirming its commitment to Emiratisation and the development of local talents across the UAE’s banking sector. The announcement was made in line with its ongoing commitment to support the UAE Emiratisation agenda and enhance the participation of Emirati talents in the banking sector in line with the UAE's 'National Skills Development Strategy' and the 'Nafis Program.

This initiative aims to create job opportunities for UAE nationals in various fields including Islamic retail banking, operations, as well as compliance and collection. This contributes to empowering national talents and enhancing the institutional presence of the bank in Al Ain city, considering it as one of the prominent cities in the UAE.

As part of this initiative, ADIB organized a two-day “open recruitment event” in Al Ain, in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi, where they conducted on-the-spot interviews with prospective candidates, presenting a wide range of opportunities across key business areas. The event received significant interaction, reflecting Emirati youth's interest in joining the Islamic banking sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Abdelbary, ADIB's Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB said: “At ADIB, we believe in unlocking the potential Emirati talent, as attracting and empowering Emirati talent is a strategic priority. Our initiative in Al Ain is a strategic focus in this direction and reflects our commitment to effectively contributing to the country's comprehensive development and providing sustainable, impactful job opportunities for the national youth.

Bushra Alshehhi, ADIB’s Group Chief HR Officer added, “We aspire through this initiative to build an integrated system for qualifying and developing national talents in Al Ain city, in collaboration with our partners from government entities, educational institutions, and Nafis. We will focus on creating a supportive work environment that encourages professional growth and innovation.”

This initiative is within the bank's efforts to support the UAE's vision of increasing Emiratisation and enabling citizens to contribute to the economic and digital transformation journey, especially in vital and future sectors.

ADIB reaffirms its commitment to preparing a new generation of Emirati leaders through advanced training and development programs that meet the requirements of the modern banking sector. These programs contribute to building a qualified national human resource base capable of leading the future.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 244 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

