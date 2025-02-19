ADIB strengths presence in Dubai and Northern Emirates with 18 branches

New branch caters to priority customers via Priority Banking area

Business banking customers can access ADIB’s suite of business banking solutions to unlock growth opportunities

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has announced the opening of its latest flagship branch at The Village Mall, Jumeirah 1 in Dubai. This branch known as” Second of December branch”, will be the ADIB’s 18th branch in Dubai and Northern Emirates and is part of ADIB’s strategic expansion plan in Dubai.

The full-service branch is designed to deliver an enhanced and seamless banking experience, catering to a wide range of customer needs. It featured a dedicated Business Banking Centre and Priority Banking Area, providing personalised support to high value customers and businesses. The branch is also equipped with a state-of-the-art 24/7 self-service area, which includes two Cash and Cheque Deposit Machines (CCDMs) for added convenience.

Strategically located for maximum accessibility, the branch offers two private entrances for easy access from both inside and outside the mall, , providing customers with direct and convenient access. Operating hours are Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 2 PM, and Fridays from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Commenting on the opening of the branch, Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, commented: "The launch of our Second of December Branch reflects ADIB’s ongoing commitment to making banking more accessible, innovative, and convenient for our customers. This new branch combines advanced technology with personalized financial services, ensuring a seamless banking experience while reinforcing our presence in Dubai.”

Ahmad Ateeq Al Dhaheri, Head of Branch Network at ADIB, added: "Our continued expansion is a testament to our customer-first approach. The Second of December Branch brings together physical branch convenience with advanced digital solutions, offering our customers multiple service options tailored to their financial needs.”

This expansion aligns with ADIB’s broader strategy to strengthen its branch network and increase accessibility across the UAE. By integrating innovative self-service solutions with in-person banking expertise, ADIB continues to redefine customer-centric Islamic banking.

-Ends-

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 226 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Edelman

Lamia Khaled Hariz Simon Hailes

Head of Public Affairs Director of Financial Communications