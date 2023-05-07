Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, was honoured at the 20th annual Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (SKEA) for its outstanding organisational performance. ADIB was named as the sole winner of the Diamond category, the highest award presented at the ceremony.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Chamber organised a ceremony to honour the winners of the 20th cycle of the Award at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi. During the event, ADIB, represented by its Group CEO, Nasser Al Awadhi, received the award from His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to ADIB’s commitment to excellence, exceptional operations, and significant contribution to the growth of Abu Dhabi's private sector. Additionally, the award acknowledges the bank's efforts to provide its employees with training and learning opportunities, which have contributed to the development of the national workforce. This achievement reflects ADIB's dedication to delivering exceptional services and enhancing the banking sector in the UAE.

Commenting on the award, Nasser Al Awadhi, Group CEO of ADIB, said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. On this special occasion, we would like to extend our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the higher committee of the award, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber for this recognition. ADIB's focus on technological innovation and personalised customer services has been integral to our success, and we remain committed to investing in our services to enhance our offerings over the coming years. Our mission is to provide an exceptional banking experience to our customers, and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to that goal.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to nurturing local talents in the banking sector, we understand the importance of attracting and retaining talent and equipping them with essential skills to become future leaders and ultimately contribute to the country’s economic growth,” he added.

As a leading Islamic bank, ADIB is constantly looking to explore opportunities that new technology offers by creating a next generation suite of banking services for its customers. With its continuous effort to develop pioneering digital services, the bank is advancing its sustainability agenda, with innovations aimed at promoting financial inclusion and achieving key objectives of its 5-year growth strategy.​

