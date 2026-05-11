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Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, is reinforcing its commitment to community financial literacy and financial inclusion by participating in Global Money Week 2026, delivering a series of educational initiatives through its MoneySmart financial education programme.

Since its launch in 2012, MoneySmart has been a core platform for advancing financial literacy in the UAE, reaching thousands of individuals annually through both in-person workshops and digital engagement. The programme continues to expand its reach each year, supporting approximately 2,000 participants annually through physical and structured financial education initiatives.

A recent financial health report highlights growing opportunities for financial planning, noting that more than half of UAE residents are actively looking to improve savings habits, highlighting the need for stronger budgeting and financial planning awareness across the community.

Global Money Week, taking place from 11 to 15 May, aims to empower individuals across the UAE with practical financial knowledge and skills that support long-term financial well-being, encouraging saving, budgeting, and informed decision-making. ADIB’s participation aligns with the initiative’s objectives by delivering accessible, Sharia-compliant financial education tailored to different life stages.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: “As the financial sector continues to evolve, widening access to financial services and enhancing financial awareness across all segments of society will be critical to long-term stability and social wellbeing. Through our MoneySmart programme, ADIB is committed to supporting this national agenda by expanding access to practical, Sharia-compliant financial knowledge and promoting responsible financial behaviour. We believe that empowering individuals with the right tools and understanding is essential to building a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global financial hub.”

Since 2012, the OECD has led this global event, which unites more than 170 countries in an effort to encourage young people, as well as vulnerable populations, to develop strong financial skills and better understand and manage their money.

As part of Global Money Week, ADIB will host a series of free workshops across schools, malls, and corporates, complemented by targeted educational content designed for school and university students, young professionals, families, and pre-retirees. Sessions will be delivered in Arabic and English, combining online and in-person formats to reach diverse audiences across the UAE. The programme focuses on practical topics including budgeting, saving, financial planning, fraud awareness, responsible spending, and safe investing.

MoneySmart forms a core pillar of ADIB’s ESG and financial inclusion strategy and supports the UAE’s Year of Community by prioritising youth engagement and broader financial inclusion. The programme provides customised presentations and educational materials for government entities, private organisations, schools, and universities, with content designed to remain purely educational, aligned with UAE values, and free from product promotion.

ADIB publishes weekly financial education articles each month on its MoneySmart platform on the website, addressing timely and relevant topics such as planning for major life events, managing finances on a budget, travelling responsibly, and building long-term savings habits. These resources are complemented by tailored workshops delivered to community partners, including schools, government entities, educational institutions, and community organisations across the UAE.

Through its continued investment in financial education, ADIB aims to expand access to trusted guidance, strengthen financial capability, and support inclusive economic participation across the UAE.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”) is a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, with assets of AED 287 billion. ADIB combines the principles of Islamic finance with innovation and advanced digital capabilities to deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management solutions, supported by world-class online, mobile, and phone banking platforms that provide clients with secure, intuitive, and 24/7 access to their financial services.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADIB has built a strong regional and international presence across six strategic markets, including Egypt (where it operates 70 branches), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Recognised as the World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker, ADIB has a proven track record of innovation. The bank has pioneered award-winning products such as the Ghina savings account, co-branded cards with Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, MAF and Etisalat, and a broad range of Sharia-compliant financing solutions, continuously enhancing client experience through smart, digital-first innovation.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com