The initiative reinforces ADIB’s commitment to economic empowerment, engaging communities with free financial literacy sessions in Arabic and English.

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution in the UAE, has launched the 2025 ADIB Financial Education Programme (FEP), a strategic initiative designed to empower individuals across all age groups with essential financial knowledge in both Arabic and English.

In 2024, the programme engaged over 1000 participants through interactive and tailored financial literacy sessions, reinforcing ADIB’s commitment to financial empowerment and lifelong learning. The programme is part of ADIB’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, aligning with the UAE leadership’s vision for economic sustainability and skill development.

To expand its impact across all emirates, ADIB has partnered with key government and educational institutions, including the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and several universities and schools across the UAE. These collaborations ensure financial literacy is accessible to individuals as young as seven years old to pre-retirement age at no cost, offering Sharia-compliant structured financial education that encompasses investment, entrepreneurship, and fraud awareness.

Commenting on the Financial Education Programme, Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB, said: "ADIB is dedicated to providing individuals with the knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions, as financial literacy is essential for economic sustainability.

The programme’s success in 2024, with collaborations with leading government and educational entities, underscores our dedication to promoting financial well-being across the UAE. By making financial education free, accessible, and Sharia-compliant, we continue to reinforce our commitment to the UAE’s long-term economic growth and sustainable future.”

As ADIB continues to lead in Islamic finance and digital banking innovation, the Financial Education Programme remains a core pillar of its social responsibility agenda. By integrating financial literacy into its broader ESG strategy, ADIB is ensuring that individuals have the tools to navigate their financial journeys with confidence while contributing to a financially informed society.

