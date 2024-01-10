Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has announced the introduction of ADIB Business Souq, an innovative digital marketplace designed to provide comprehensive support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). This all-in-one digital platform aims to significantly reduce the cost of doing business by offering a wide range of exclusive offers and discounts.

ADIB Business Souq is an online ecosystem for SMEs which allows businesses to digitally access multiple services and offers. The platform continuously adds new services and offers from various businesses in the UAE. Users can access these offers by visiting the ADIB Business Souq platform, where they can log in using their UAE mobile number, name, and OTP. Once logged in, they can select the desired offer, fill out a request form, and expect partner brands to respond within 48 working hours to process the request.

Amit Malhotra , Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, “The ADIB Business Souq is a game-changer for SMEs in the UAE. It is a one-stop platform that digitally connects SMEs with essential services such as accounting, HR, consultancy, and IT, all digitally accessible. This platform is a testament to ADIB's commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMEs."

Users will receive email and SMS notifications once a request is raised and they can also be tracked in the history tab. They will then receive a call from partner brands to discuss their requirements and finalize pricing after applying discounts. A confirmation email from partner brands will notify users when their offers are active.

ADIB is committed to supporting SMEs beyond the Business Souq, the platform is not exclusive to ADIB customers and is accessible to all SMEs in the UAE. In addition to accessing a wide array of services and offers, business owners can also expect a ready community of suppliers, all available through this free-of-charge service. Furthermore, new SME customers can open an ADIB account instantly through a fully automated process.

About ADIB

A Leading Islamic bank with a Strong Customer Franchise, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank “ADIB” is a leading bank in the UAE and one of the largest Islamic banks globally. Headquartered and listed in Abu Dhabi, ADIB was incorporated in 1997 to serve as the first Islamic bank in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Over the last two decades, ADIB has demonstrated a consistent track record of growth with assets now totaling AED 182 billion. The bank currently serves more than 1 million customers through a balanced proposition that combines a highly personalized customer experience with world-class digital banking services.

ADIB is a full-fledged financial service provider that offers banking solutions for individuals, corporates and affluent customers. In addition, the wider ADIB Group provides brokerage, real estate and property management, payments and insurance services.

ADIB has one of the largest distribution networks in the UAE with 70 branches and 520 ATMs. Internationally, the bank has a presence in six strategic markets - Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Sudan and Iraq.

ADIB’s digital transformation journey is centered around customers, ensuring that the bank’s digital solutions always deliver the best possible banking experience. The bank has seen a substantial rise in customer demand for its digital banking services with 78% of customers now enrolled through the bank’s digital channels.

ADIB has received numerous awards from leading global organizations, having been named

World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, Best bank in the UAE by Global Finance and Best Islamic digital Bank by Global finance.

