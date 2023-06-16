Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announced the launch of its new Cashback Visa Covered Card signifying an expanded role for cards in the bank’s retail strategy. The new card is considered one of the industry’s best cash back cards and offers customers the opportunity to earn 4% cash rewards while they use the card across a wide range of daily spending categories.

Designed with customers’ needs in mind, the new Cashback Covered Card rewards customers with extensive cashback value when they use their cards for everyday expenses. It offers a cashback value on various daily spend categories, including grocery and supermarket, fuel and automobile, school and education payments, dining, and utility & telecommunications payments​​​.

With no limit on categories, this card is a simple and straightforward option for those who want a high-value cash back card for their daily purchase. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to earn up to AED 1,000 in cashback per month, with no minimum spend requirement or no defined caps per category.

This new addition to ADIB’s diverse Covered Card portfolio is a testament to the bank’s dedication to providing outstanding service to our customers and staying adaptive to their evolving banking needs.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 172 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

