UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has launched Spatial Banking on Apple Vision Pro, marking a significant step in the bank’s journey towards ADIB Vison 2035 - a future focused strategy aimed at transforming banking through innovation, new technology and customer-centricity. With this launch, ADIB becomes the first bank in the UAE to introduce its flagship banking app on VisionOS, Apple’s mixed reality operating system.

ADIB Spatial Banking leverages the advanced capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset, that enables users to interact with digital content in an immersive, three-dimensional space. Through intuitive eye-tracking, gesture control, and voice commands, customers can seamlessly engage with their banking services in an entirely new way, eliminating the need for traditional screens or physical devices. Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type.

ADIB has optimised the user experience by benefiting from the eye-tracking feature on Apple’s VisionOS, in addition to enhancing security measures to ensure a safe and seamless banking experience. Customers can now visualize their financial world on a large interactive canvas, accessing accounts and financial insights effortlessly. With eye-tracking, gesture controls, and voice commands, ADIB Spatial Banking eliminates the need for traditional interfaces, making financial management effortless and intuitive. Customers can view their accounts, cards, and financing in a seamless 360-degree display, stay updated with ADIB’s latest offers and financial insights, track their rewards and balances in real-time for smarter financial planning, and engage with ADIB TV, which offers financial content and insights.

Commenting on the implementation of Spatial Banking, Fernando Plaza, Chief Digital Officer of ADIB, said: “Digital banking is evolving rapidly, and ADIB is committed to pioneering new experiences that go beyond conventional banking channels. As an early adopter of emerging technologies, ADIB remains committed to redefining banking, leveraging cutting-edge innovations to offer seamless, customer-first experiences. With Spatial Banking, we are introducing a futuristic approach to finance that aligns with the latest technological advancements while maintaining our focus on convenience and innovation."

ADIB has consistently embraced emerging technologies, from mobile banking to AI-driven solutions. The introduction of Spatial Banking underscores the bank’s commitment to early adoption and innovation, ensuring its customers remain at the forefront of financial technology.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 226 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

