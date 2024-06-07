Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announces its role as an ESG partner at this year’s Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East conference, the largest corporate and investment banking event in the Middle East. Additionally, the bank has secured the Global Financial Institution Sukuk Deal of the Year award for its landmark $750 million dollar-denominated additional tier-one (AT1) perpetual sukuk issuance in 2023. This accolade highlights ADIB’s exceptional dedication and expertise in navigating market complexities delivering outstanding results.

ADIB's participation as an ESG sponsor underscores its commitment to building a sustainable future and promoting ethical banking practices. With a comprehensive agenda, ADIB is actively contributing to the region's transition to a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible financial landscape.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, ADIB, said, “We are delighted to receive this exceptional award for the issuance of the USD 750 million tier-one perpetual sukuk. We were so pleased to see the high demand for this issuance as we exceeded the initial offer by more than nine times, highlighting the tremendous demand and confidence from investors in ADIB's asset quality. The overall success of this raise can be attributed to our strong track record of both growing market share and delivering sustainable returns."

This year, ADIB’s representative took part in a panel discussion on the topic of ‘How are GCC banks managing liquidity and different sources of funding?’ spotlighting ADIB’s recent achievements and strategic approaches to liquidity management, funding optimization, and the integration of ESG principles into banking operations.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 195 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.