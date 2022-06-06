Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced today that it was awarded the International Service Excellence certificate by the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXS), receiving a score of more than 90%. This result highlights the bank’s distinguished achievement in the field of customer service, becoming the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa region to obtain this certificate from the British Standards Institution (BSI), classified under the “international distinguished services” category, which is the highest category of this certificate.

ICXS is the first and only internationally approved specification that specializes in improving customers’ experience from a comprehensive perspective and at all interaction points. The certificate also aims at helping institutions manage and improve customer experience and improve the quality of services provided.

A specialized team of evaluators from the BSI had conducted field visits to ADIB headquarters and Sheikh Zayed Road branch in Abu Dhabi to review the systems and methodologies applied in the bank and the results achieved in the field of customer service.

Sameh Awadallah, Acting Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, commented: “We are proud to receive an outstanding score that reflects our commitment to our customers to providing the highest quality service. Obtaining this certificate came as a result of an integrated team effort from all the bank's departments. Key factors that contributed to the positive score were the commitment of management towards enhancing customers’ experience, monthly review of service performance, focus on digital experience and channels, competency within the Customer Excellence Team, and openness and transparency in data collection mechanisms.”

Maher Al Riz, Head of Customer Excellence Group at ADIB, said: “The ICXS certificate comes in line with the bank’s strategy in serving customers, which focuses on several levels, the most important of which are the culture of excellence in services, listening to the our customers, improving the customer experience in all service delivery channels, and improving the products and services provided by the bank. This is through conducting monthly performance and focus reviews in order to raise the level of services, especially digital services, and raise the performance of the Customer Excellence Management Team.”

The International Service Excellence level is the highest of the three levels awarded by the ICXS, and requires a score of at least 90% to achieve. It is the only standard in the world that focuses on improving the entire customer journey at all interaction points.

This achievement comes in addition to a set of distinguished milestones that ADIB has recently achieved, the most important of which is obtaining the international standard certificate in managing the complaints system ISO 10002 and the international standard in managing the system for listening to the customers ISO 10004.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 133 billion in assets that was established in 1997 with its shares traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Over 1 million customers benefit from its large distribution network of 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. ADIB remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication and Best Bank in the UAE by Forbes, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the world’s first digital Islamic bank for youth and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.

