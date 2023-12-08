Abu Dhabi, UAE: - Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi announced a series of significant collaborations with the leading organisations. These collaborations include the signing of MOUs and a Declaration with prominent local and international organisations focusing on capacity building, announcing research ambitions, and serving the national development agenda.

To address the evolving economic landscape and foster growth in Abu Dhabi, an MOU was signed with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, focusing on developing training programs, collaborating within national development programs, establishing thought leadership events, supporting the SME entrepreneurial ecosystem, and launching new programs related to the identified skill sets.

Focusing on supporting the national employability initiative and maximising employability opportunities for students and graduates, ADGMA entered into an MOU with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD). Key areas of collaboration include the participation of SUAD students and faculty in ADGMA programs, awareness sessions about ADGM Academy programs, joint lecture workshops, and events in common fields of innovation and development, and collaboration on research outcomes and applied research within the financial sector.

Another MOU was signed with the University of Manchester, aimed at conducting research, technology development, and knowledge dissemination in key themes of FinTech and Digital Transformation. The MOU includes collaboration on 'Master Class' seminars and educational programs, co-development of research papers to address challenges in the UAE's financial sector, exploring technological solutions for challenges in the financial sector, and collaboration on workshops, conferences, and seminars.

In addition to the MOUs, ADGMA signed a Declaration with The British School Middle East (BSME) with the aim of nurturing a dedicated national workforce of teachers and integrating local values and culture through the “Teachers Program” as a continued commitment towards the national development agenda.

Hamad Sayyah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors, said: “At ADGM Academy, we continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with various leading institutions in the country and abroad, as part of our efforts and aspirations aimed at building specialised capabilities and developing diverse skills, to meet the needs of the financial sector and the market. I reiterate our commitment to enhancing the comprehensive and sustainable development process in the country by empowering talents and promoting knowledge to map a bright future for the coming generations.”

ADGM Academy is committed to securing an integrated educational platform, that provides specialised knowledge and international qualifications that enable students and specialists to advance in their professional paths and support the growth and development of the financial sector as well as other economic sectors.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy is the knowledge arm of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a financial-free zone established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.

For media queries please contact:

Simon Hailes

Managing Director Middle East

Edelman Smithfield

E: simon.hailes@edelmansmithfield.com

Kaja Mhisen

Corporate Communications, ADGM

E: media@adgm.com