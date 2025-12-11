Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM continued to advance its sustainability-focused initiatives across 2025, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable finance through a series of new developments and regulatory enhancements.

These initiatives build on the FSRA’s achievements in the areas of ESG disclosure requirements, voluntary designations for green and climate transition funds and portfolios, the framework for the regulation of environmental instruments such as carbon offsets, and regulatory expectations for mitigating the risks of “greenwashing”.

Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said: “The ADGM and FSRA continue to maintain sustainable finance as a strategic priority, setting clear and proportionate expectations that build resilience and foster trust across the financial sector in ADGM. Our progressive and balanced approach to regulation of the sustainable finance space underlines our commitment to advancing the UAE’s commitments on the international stage.”

Climate-related Financial Risks

In 2023, the FSRA published the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group’s Principles for the Effective Management of Climate-related Financial Risks as Guidance. As a natural next step in its iterative approach to evolving its sustainable finance framework, in November this year, the FSRA released Consultation Paper No. 13 of 2025, inviting feedback on proportionate requirements for Authorised Persons to consider and manage climate-related financial risks that may be material to their businesses. The proposals for management of climate-related financial risks evolved from engagement with banks, asset managers, industry bodies and data providers throughout 2025.

In light of those engagements, the FSRA’s proposed requirements are proportionate to the materiality of the risks as well as the nature, size and complexity of the relevant business. The suggested enhancements to the FSRA’s framework include the integration of climate-related financial risks into capital adequacy assessments and public disclosure and incorporate specific Guidance for Recognised Bodies.

The consultation period runs until 30 January 2026.

Climate Transition Planning

Throughout 2025, the FSRA played a key role in supporting the development of the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group’s (SFWG) soon-to-be-published Principles for Climate Transition Planning. Alongside other members, the FSRA consulted on the proposed principles and received strong interest from industry stakeholders regarding the proposals and next steps in the evolution of transition planning as an area of focus across the financial sector.

The principles set foundational guidelines for financial firms in relation to transition planning. They cover key areas including governance, integration into business strategy, use of data and metrics, stakeholder engagement, and reporting and disclosure.

These principles underscore the FSRA’s support in advancing the UAE’s sustainability agenda and encouraging financial firms to consider transition planning as both a strategic and risk management priority.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

