Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM Courts announced today the launch of its Pro Bono Mediators Panel, marking a significant step in expanding access to justice and further strengthening its Court-Annexed Mediation Scheme, which was established in 2019, as a first for the region.

The new Panel will comprise internationally accredited mediators who wish to contribute their expertise on a Pro Bono basis, while gaining valuable experience through court-annexed mediations.

This initiative supports parties seeking early resolution of disputes within ADGM Courts’ jurisdiction who may benefit from mediation and foster the next generation of global mediation talent. The first cohort of pro-bono mediators is now in place, with further application rounds to be announced.

Mediation offers parties a confidential forum to negotiate the resolution of their dispute via a process during which they retain full control. In the context of court-annexed mediation, a written settlement agreement signed by all parties becomes legally binding. If proceedings have commenced, the Court will issue an order giving effect to the settlement agreement, which may be enforced at a party’s request.

With the objective of promoting and fostering mediation as an effective, efficient and viable method of dispute resolution, the Pro Bono Mediators Panel offer access to internationally accredited mediators from diverse jurisdictions and sectors who possess high standards of skill, knowledge and expertise, while also supporting emerging talent.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, stated, “Since its inception in 2019, the Court-Annexed Mediation Scheme has demonstrated substantial impact, achieving a settlement rate of around 80% year on year. The establishment of the Pro Bono Mediators Panel marks an important next step in the evolution of the Scheme and reflects ADGM Courts’ long-standing commitment to promoting mediation as an outstanding method of dispute resolution, especially for the new wave of disputes in technology and climate. Whilst strengthening the support available to parties seeking early settlement of disputes, I am delighted that we can now offer emerging mediators a valuable opportunity to practise within a leading international commercial framework.”

Court-annexed mediation offered by ADGM Courts will be conducted by court officers or independent pro bono mediators appointed by the Registrar. For more information, visit the Court-Annexed Mediation Scheme here or email mediation@adgmcourts.com.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (“IFC”) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

For media queries, please contact:

E: media@adgm.com