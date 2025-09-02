The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts today announced the launch of a new suite of ancillary services, including a Mediation Service Centre and a Notary Service.

The new Mediation Service Centre will be based at the DIFC Courts and will serve as an alternative dispute resolution pathway where parties can amicably resolve their disputes with the help of mediators registered with the DIFC Courts.

Parties will be able to choose the mediators and agree fees and terms in advance, as well as the choice to conduct mediation meetings online using the newly upgraded and AI-enabled Court Management System (CMS), or in-person at the DIFC Courts premises.

This development follows the issuance of Dubai Law No. (2) in March 2025 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which provides the legislative foundation for these services.

In parallel, a resolution has been issued by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as President of the DIFC, outlining the implementation and operational framework and formally establishing the Mediation Service Centre and the Notary Service under the DIFC Courts.

Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, said, “The DIFC Courts continues to pioneer advanced court and legal services, in close cooperation with Dubai’s leadership, as well as our public and private sector partners. Both the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre and the Notary Service will widen the suite of services, broadening access to justice, as well as providing greater flexibility for business and individuals seeking efficient, cost-effective solutions.”

Alongside the new Mediation Service Centre, the DIFC Courts is further expanding its range of services with the launch of a Notary Service. This practical supplementary service authorises Notary Officers of the DIFC Courts to administer, witness, and attest oaths, affidavits, affirmations or declarations, and certify and attest true copy documents for business and individuals. The service will notarise English documents only and is the first-of-its-kind service in the UAE.

In addition, the service will provide three options for users; an automated self-service; a live virtual system; and an in-person service. Users of the service will also have the option to utilise an authentication service through DataFlow’s primary source verification (PSV).

An electronic or physical stamp and seal will be issued with each document, and notarised documents will be verified using advanced cryptographic methods, powered by Hedera Blockchain, by logging notarisation events with a timestamp on the blockchain.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said, “The DIFC Courts’ solutions are purposefully designed to bring confidence, clarity, and certainty to the region’s first English common law system so that businesses can flourish. The establishment of the Mediation Service Centre and the Notary Service serves to support our role by complementing federal and local strategic goals by building further confidence among growing domestic businesses, investors, and the international business community.”

Preservation and integrity of notarised documents will be ensured using Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) by converting documents to verifiable credentials (VC), in compliance with ERC20 standards.

User privacy will be maintained at all times through advanced encryption methods and privacy-preserving protocols, ensuring that sensitive information is fully protected throughout the entire process.