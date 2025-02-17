A total of 28 strategic bilateral engagements were conducted with leading asset managers, private equity firms, hedge funds, family offices, and venture capital investors from the United States, Canada, Switzerland and Brazil.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Continuing its efforts to strengthen global ties through international roadshows, ADGM, the international financial of the UAE capital, has participated in iConnections Global Alts 2025, and held another round of strategic bilateral engagements in the United States (US). The successful roadshow further highlighted Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier hub for global asset managers across hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital.

Building on the success of its participation at iConnections in 2024 and a series of engagements in New York and Washington in theQ4 of 2024, ADGM continues to see growing demand from top-tier global firms seeking to leverage Abu Dhabi’s world-class regulatory environment and business infrastructure.

As part of its engagement during iConnections Global Alts 2025, ADGM participated in a high-profile panel discussion on ‘Abu Dhabi: The Capital of Capital’. The session explored Abu Dhabi’s rapid rise as one of the world’s most talked-about financial jurisdictions, backed by its USD 1.7 trillion in Sovereign Wealth Capital. The panel featured Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, Lawrence Paramasivam, Senior Executive Director at the FSRA of ADGM, and Ryan Taylor, Partner at Brevan Howard. Discussions explored the evolution of ADGM’s financial ecosystem, its progressive regulatory framework and the increasing interest from global asset managers seeking to establish a presence in the region.

ADGM also conducted 28 bilateral meetings with leading asset managers, private equity firms, hedge funds, family offices, and venture capital investors from key financial markets, including the United States, Canada, Switzerland, and Brazil. The growing interest underscores Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global asset management powerhouse, offering unparalleled opportunities for institutional investors and financial firms looking to access the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Sharing some highlights from the US roadshow, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “The sustained interest from global asset managers reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination of choice. We are keen to understand the evolving priorities of global financial firms and these engagements open doors and unveiled Abu Dhabi’s untapped opportunities. ADGM’s reputation for its progressive regulatory framework and business-friendly environment continues to attract global institutions, but beyond that, our focus is to foster international collaborations that drive long-term growth and expand the global financial footprint in the region.”

ADGM’s participation at iConnections Global Alts 2025 is part of its broader strategy to strengthen global financial partnerships, facilitate cross-border investments, and support the growth of the global asset management industry.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism, for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

