Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, announced the signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Ethara, the region’s leading live event management company and venue operator.

The strategic collaboration between the two parties will explore training and developing the next generation of Emirati talent within different job roles and upskilling existing competencies to meet the changing market demands.

Working together, ADGMA and Ethara will aim to establish an educational hub that will develop training programmes to meet the skill requirements for maintaining a highly effective workforce, as well as launch National Development Programmes that support the onboarding, development, and retention of Emirati talent within different job roles. Both entities will also collaborate with the National Development Program and Financial Job Centre to advance existing and upcoming Emirati talent with professional employability skills. To promote continuous learning within the organisation, the MoU will look to launch new courses for developing specific identified skill sets and competencies that are needed to augment these talents forward in their career growth journey.

Mansoor Jaffar, CEO ADGM Academy & Research Centre at ADGMA said: “At ADGM Academy, we are committed to fostering the growth and development of Emirati talent to meet the changing demands of the market. This partnership with Ethara is a reflection of the significant steps we are taking towards creating a dynamic educational hub that will not only upskill our workforce but also ensure that our national talent is equipped with the competencies needed to thrive in an ever-evolving professional environment. Together, we will build a strong foundation for continuous learning and professional development, driving innovation and excellence across industries.”

Ahmed Lari, Chief Corporate Services Officer at Ethara commented :“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with ADGM Academy, through which we aim to empower the next generation of industry leaders in the region. With a wealth of world-class, international expertise within our organisation, and through our operations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, we are dedicated to playing our part in nurturing Emirati talent in the industry. We look forward to working closely with ADGMA to improve skills and competencies that will drive innovation and excellence in the UAE’s events and entertainment sector.

A joint working group will be established with representatives from both ADGMA and Ethara to supervise the implementation of the provisions highlighted in the MoU while also overlooking decision-making in the identified fields of mutual cooperation.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi.

The international financial centre of Abu Dhabi (ADGM) was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organizations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.

About Ethara

Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

