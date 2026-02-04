Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Reinforcing United Arab Emirates’ role as a global development leader in advancing sustainable development, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) signed an agreement to finance a social housing project in Republic of Seychelles valued at AED 32 million.

The strategic initiative aims to deliver housing units that enhance quality of life for residents and support sustainable urban growth.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, during the World Governments Summit as part of the Fund’s participation. It was signed by His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and His Excellency Pierre Laporte, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Trade, and Investment of Republic of Seychelles.

His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi stated: "Signing this agreement with Republic of Seychelles underscores ADFD’s ongoing commitment to advancing national development priorities in partner countries. By financing the social housing project, ADFD demonstrates its dedication to promoting social stability through the provision of housing units that meet residents’ needs within a safe and sustainable living environment. The initiative also enhances community well-being, strengthens urban planning efficiency, and supports balanced population distribution, fully aligned with broader comprehensive development objectives.”

His Excellency Pierre Laporte added: "We extend our sincere appreciation to the UAE, particularly Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, for their pioneering role in fostering sustainable development and supporting community prosperity. Financing of social housing in Seychelles represents a forward-looking model of constructive development partnership, delivering tangible impact on integrated urban planning, advancing comprehensive development, and realising a sustainable future vision for our country."

The project includes the construction of 80 housing units for low-income families, including 32 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom units, all equipped with essential infrastructure and services. Implementation will be conducted in two phases, each comprising 40 units in Orchid Villa area, ensuring efficient planning and urban integration.

Additionally, the scope includes civil construction works, connection to electricity and water networks, preparation of sewage systems, and development of outdoor spaces to create a safe and sustainable residential environment.

Financing this project builds on the long-standing strategic partnership between ADFD and Republic of Seychelles, established in 1979. Since then, ADFD has supported 14 development projects with a cumulative value of approximately AED 549 million, spanning across key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, housing, and health. These initiatives have played a key role in strengthening the economic and social development foundations of Seychelles.