A model UAE partnership crowned by the financing and implementation of a unique digital transformation project.

Project showcases UAE’s global leadership in advanced technology and innovative project implementation

Presight signs strategic agreement with Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to lead project implementation

Unified digital platform to integrate healthcare facilities across Jordan with an advanced information system

Part of Jordan’s executive program for Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025, supporting development initiatives

UAE: Coinciding with the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global destination for digital transformation, and to enhance the UAE’s major role in advanced technology and its successful applications of best global practices, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) announced an investment of AED370 million to support the digital transformation of the Jordanian Ministry of Health. This initiative is part of the UAE’s broader grant to enhance development projects aligned with Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025, which has a total funding of AED1.468 billion.

This strategic project will be implemented by the Emirati company Presight, in partnership with the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. This collaboration exemplifies a sustainable development model, utilizing the combined expertise of both nations to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficiency in implementing advanced technological solutions.

The digital transformation project will establish an integrated system for the exchange and storage of health information, linking various health centers across Jordan to a unified digital platform that is accessible, reliable, and efficient. This initiative is expected to significantly advance Jordan’s digital transformation efforts and enhance the health sector’s capabilities.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Her Excellency Zeina Toukan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation in Jordan, and His Excellency Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Jordan, witnessed the signing of the Jordanian Ministry of Health’s digital transformation project agreement by Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer at Presight, and His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan. The signing ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials from both countries.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: “Our leadership is committed to supporting Jordan’s national strategies and development programs, enabling the country to realize its vision for economic prosperity across various sectors. Financing this digital transformation project underscores the UAE’s role as a global leader in implementing advanced technology projects.”

He added: “This project also highlights ADFD’s focus on promoting the use of modern digital technologies and supporting the spread of innovative information systems that enhance the efficiency of government services in Jordan. We are particularly proud that this unique project will be implemented by Presight, one of the UAE’s leading companies in advanced technology and digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence. Together, we will collaborate with our partners in the Jordanian government to accelerate the pace of digital transformation in the healthcare sector, contributing to achieving the desired goals of this pioneering project.”

Her Excellency Zeina Toukan stressed the importance of the UAE’s support to Jordan, noting that it would stimulate economic activities and help develop key sectors. She noted that the Ministry of Health’s digital transformation project is being implemented in cooperation with key Emirati organizations. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has maintained strong strategic relations with the Jordanian government since 1974, leading to significant progress in achieving Jordan's development plans and its economic modernization vision for the next ten years.



“We are proud to have Presight, a leading Emirati company in AI and big data analytics, spearheading the digital transformation project. This initiative includes the creation of a health information exchange system that connects healthcare facilities across Jordan through a unified, integrated, and easily accessible digital platform. It also involves establishing a next-generation virtual hospital, serving as a hub for peripheral hospitals. Digital transformation in the health sector is now an essential step to harness advanced technologies that enhance the quality of healthcare services and improve efficiency, meeting the needs and expectations of our people,” she added.

Dr. Adel Al-Sharji said: “The integration of artificial intelligence in our healthcare solutions is transforming how we develop and deliver health services. Winning the contract for this project demonstrates our commitment to patient data security and our dedication to harnessing big data responsibly to benefit society. Our goal is to pave the way for a healthier future in Jordan and other countries by combining AI technologies with human expertise.”

The implementation of the Jordanian Ministry of Health’s digital transformation project will commence with a comprehensive assessment of the current ICT infrastructure in Jordan’s healthcare sector. This initial phase will evaluate the interoperability of existing health systems and the effectiveness of current data security and compliance measures.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 103 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, ADFD’s development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).