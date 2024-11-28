Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) was a Gold Sponsor at Global Food Week 2024, held from November 26 to 28 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Organized by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the event highlighted ADEX’s ongoing commitment to supporting key sectors in the UAE and promoting the country’s exports worldwide.

With strong international participation from decisionmakers and top companies in agriculture and food security, the event provided a valuable platform for forging strategic partnerships and boosting global collaboration in these vital areas.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee at the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), said: “Our sponsorship of the Global Food Week 2024 aligns with our strategic objectives, as it provides a platform to showcase ADEX’s innovative financing solutions. It also offers a valuable opportunity for us to strengthen partnerships with local and international organizations in agriculture and food security, supporting the UAE’s goals of achieving sustainable food security.”

He highlighted ADEX’s vital role in supporting strategic agricultural projects that strengthen sustainable food supply chains locally and globally. He noted that these initiatives have helped the UAE and the region move closer to food self-sufficiency.

At the exhibition held as part of the Global Food Week, ADEX showcased its strategy and efforts to support local businesses and promote Emirati exports with a dedicated pavilion that drew visitors from around the world.

In his presentation, Khalil Al Mansoori, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, emphasized ADEX’s mission to turn ambitions into real achievements. He underscored the office’s commitment to empowering Emirati exporters by helping them enter and grow in global markets. This is made possible through a range of financial support, including export financing and guarantees, designed to improve the competitiveness of UAE exports internationally.

Mr. Al Mansoori mentioned that ADEX had provided over AED3 billion in credit facilities to support the global expansion of Emirati products and services. These efforts align with the UAE’s food and agricultural transformation strategies, which aim to contribute US$10 billion to the GDP and create 20,000 jobs in the food industry.

He emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to address global challenges such as climate change, market volatility, and resource constraints. He also highlighted the importance of partnerships to build a trading system that drives economic growth, prioritizes innovation and sustainability, and supports food self-sufficiency.

Global Food Week is one of the region’s leading events, bringing together experts to showcase innovative solutions in agriculture and food security. It provides an important platform to tackle global challenges and highlight the latest developments in these fields.

About ADEX

Established by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) offers financing solutions to Emirati exporters to help increase the country's export volume and promote UAE export business in the global markets. ADEX's mandate includes providing credit facilities to overseas buyers and importers via direct and indirect loans and guarantees, thereby enhancing the export sector's pivotal economic role and promoting its global competitiveness. This is in line with the UAE's economic diversification strategy. The entity also seeks to expand the range of locally made exported goods and services, being among the main pillars of the country's sustainable development.