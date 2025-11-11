Saudi Arabia-based Adeera has signed a new agreement to use transformative travel technology, Amadeus Digital Media. Through advanced omni-channel advertising strategies, Adeera’s brands will be able to better target travelers at the moments they are most likely to book, across paid search, display, and social media.

Thomas Grunder, Chief Commercial Officer at Adeera, says: “Using Amadeus’ market intelligence, we will be able to refine our outreach and offer travelers more compelling reasons to choose Adeera. The ability to integrate marketing, distribution, and data insight into a single platform stands out as a significant advantage.

“Beyond the product, we appreciate the partnership approach with Amadeus and the opportunity to grow together as Adeera’s brands are being built. This mix of technology and collaboration provides us with the foundation we need to achieve our ambitious growth goals.”

Adeera is working to transform hospitality in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the kingdom’s rich tradition of hospitality through locally inspired brands. As hospitality marketing evolves, the brand, backed by the Public Investment Fund, will harness data and technology, not just to reach travelers, but to truly understand and inspire them.

Jan Tissera, President, International, Global Accounts and Destinations, Hospitality, Amadeus adds: “By using the data-driven marketing capabilities of Amadeus Digital Media, Adeera can seamlessly launch and optimize campaigns across multiple channels, ensuring its properties are visible to travelers at key decision-making moments.

“Recent campaigns using Amadeus Digital Media have helped hotels and destinations achieve double-digit growth in direct bookings and occupancy, while lowering marketing costs. Together, we can set new benchmarks for excellence by creating meaningful, personalized experiences that connect with each traveler.”

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com

About Adeera

Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion aims to develop hotel brands and provide a unique visitor experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.

Stay up to date at www.adeera.com

