Abu Dhabi: Solutions+, a Mubadala company, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its subsidiary, Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) and PRO Events, a subsidiary of Al Ain Club Investment Company (AACIC). The MoU was signed at a ceremony held at Mubadala Tower.

The MoU outlines strategic potential for ADEC and PRO Events to collaborate on various initiatives. This includes events such as conferences, seminars and exhibitions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The MoU will also provide opportunities for both organizations to explore planning and execution of e-gaming competitions and other similar events in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The MoU leverages the strengths and resources of both organizations to achieve mutual benefits and contribute to the growth of sports, e-sports, and leisure sectors in the region.

Khalid Al Mutawa, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADEC, and Rashed Abdulla, General Manager of PRO Events, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

From ADEC and Solutions+, the signing ceremony was also attended by Homaid Al Shimmari, Chairman of Solutions+, and Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala, Nasir Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer at Solutions+, Ali Alyafei, Chairman of ADEC and Director of Strategy & Innovation at Solutions+. From AACIC, Sultan Hamad Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Dr. Zeyad Amir Saleh, Board Member were present.

Nasir Al Nabhani, CEO of Solutions+, said: “Earlier this year, ownership of ADEC was transferred to Solutions+. This allows us to now explore opportunities beyond shared services. With a foothold in the sports, leisure, and entertainment space, we will work to further enhance Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a regional sports and entertainment hub.

Rashed Abdulla, General Manager of PRO Events, said: “ADEC and PRO Events share a common vision for Abu Dhabi and are committed to working together to achieve this vision. Through this partnership, we hope to create meaningful impact and make a positive difference in the lives of our customers.”

About Solutions+

As an agile, creative, and impactful partner, Solutions+ is a strategic shared services and advisory partner offering integrated facilities management, digital services, finance, human resources, procurement, customer services, sports and entertainment services, and net zero carbon emissions reporting for buildings.

Serving clients across key sectors in the UAE, the company cuts through complexity by moving with flexibility, introducing innovative thinking, creating synergies, and delivering solutions for tangible change. By setting the path of action for customized and quality results, the company enables its clients to focus on the success of their core business. For more information, please visit https://solutionsplus.ae/profile/.

About ADEC

Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company - Sole Proprietorship (ADEC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Solutions+, a Mubadala company. Established in 2010, Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company was initially tasked with activating Zayed Sports City through operations and management. By leveraging expertise throughout the organization, ADEC has expanded its scope to now offer a full scope of management and consultancy services for sport, leisure and entertainment projects in Abu Dhabi. For more details, visit https://adecmanagement.ae/en/.

About AACIC:

Al Ain Club Investment Company (AACIC) was established in 2013 upon a decision by His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice Chairman of Al Ain Club, First Vice Chairman of the Honorary Council of Al Ain Club, and Chairman of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, to adopt institutional standards of excellence, in line with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s plans seeking to improve the sport sectors at the UAE clubs in accordance to the continental and international standards of sport commercial, operation, marketing and investment.

AACIC seeks to implement Al Ain FC strategic development plans that aim to support the UAE sport sector. Under its core mandate, ACCIC focuses on building, managing and operating sports assets and support Al Ain Club’s, investments, operations and commercial activities that include, sponsorship marketing, corporate communication and sale organize distinguished sports and cultural events. For more details, visit https://alainclub.ae/en/aacic-3/.

About PRO Events:

Pro Events Management Company" is a subsidiary of Al Ain Club Investment company specializing creative services and, in the planning, and execution of social, facility management, commercial, and sporting events.