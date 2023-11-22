ADCN (www.adcn.ae), a leading diversified private investment company from Abu Dhabi, has announced a strategic allocation of $350 million to its subsidiary, ADCN Energy, in response to the 2023 slowdown in renewable energy demand. This move is a proactive step to counter the challenges faced due to increased rates and concerns over contract feasibility in the renewable sector.

The funds will be utilized to strengthen ADCN Energy's operational capabilities, focusing on diversifying its renewable energy portfolio and enhancing resilience in the face of market fluctuations. This includes investments in innovative technologies and sustainable practices within solar and wind energy sectors, ensuring ADCN Energy remains at the forefront of the renewable energy market.

"Despite the current market shifts, we believe in the long-term potential of renewable energy. This additional injection of investment in ADCN Energy underscores our commitment to sustainable development and our confidence in the sector's recovery," said His Excellency Mohammad Said Sultan Dhamija, President & Group CEO of ADCN.

ADCN Energy, known for its comprehensive approach to the energy sector, including traditional and renewable energy, will leverage this investment to optimize its operations and prepare for the anticipated upswing in renewable energy demand as market conditions stabilize.