The Bank reports net profit after tax of AED 6.846 bn in 9M’24, up 19%, and AED 2.390 bn in Q3’24, up 23% YoY

Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 (Q3’24).

ADCB continued to deliver strong financial results in the third quarter, driven by a strategy to increase market share, significantly broaden corporate and investment banking relationships and expand the retail customer base. The Bank’s performance is characterised by strong loan growth and a notable rise in fee and commission income, as well as enhanced efficiencies and credit quality. By reinforcing its market leading position, ADCB is setting robust foundations for further expansion marked by accelerated digital and AI-driven transformation.

