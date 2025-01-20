Abu Dhabi: In a ground-breaking achievement in the banking sector, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) proudly announced achieving 100% Emiratisation across all banking roles in its Al Ain branches. This milestone underscores the Bank’s ongoing commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and supporting sustainable growth within its operations, aligning with the UAE’s national agenda.

ADCB has successfully set an industry benchmark in Emiratization where all its branches at Al Ain now employ approximately 300 UAE national professionals in highly skilled positions across various departments, including Islamic Banking, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Operations, Wealth Management, and others to name a few. With an average tenure of nine years, the team in Al Ain exemplifies loyalty and dedication, while being supported in their professional development by targeted training programmes and a structured path for career progression.

Building on this success, the Bank plans to create 300 additional positions in Al Ain for UAE nationals by 2026. Through this initiative, ADCB aims to empower and nurture UAE national expertise and maintain its position at the forefront of Emiratisation in the banking sector in Al Ain.

Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, commented: “Emiratisation is a cornerstone of our strategy designed to foster sustainable growth across the banking sector and the broader economy. By investing in national talent, we are not only building a future-ready workforce but also creating a robust pipeline of leaders who will drive innovation and excellence. This milestone represented by the full localization of our banking workforce in Al Ain, serves as a clear testament to the bank’s unwavering commitment to its strategic vision of empowering UAE nationals to achieve their full potential and in contributing to the accelerated realization of the national agenda objectives.”

ADCB’s approach to Emiratisation has garnered numerous accolades, including first place in the prestigious ‘Nafis’ award for large entities in the banking sector in a ceremony presided over by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC). As part of its efforts to promote Emiratization, ADCB is participating in the "Nafis" initiative launched by the Emirati Competitiveness Council in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain. This initiative aims to provide job opportunities and training programmes for UAE nationals in Al Ain, contributing to the acceleration of Emiratization in the country's key economic sectors.

A distinctive element of ADCB’s Al Ain Emiratisation drive is the role women are playing in the Bank’s growth, supported by the ‘Tamooha’ initiative. Marking its 10-year anniversary back in 2024, Tamooha has provided job opportunities to over 400 UAE national women over the last decade, with 178 currently participating in the program across a diverse array of business sectors and various banking specialties.

In alignment with this framework, ADCB has successfully exceeded its annual Emiratization targets, contributing to the goals set by the Central Bank of the UAE for the entire banking sector by 2026. During 2024, ADCB recruited around 400 UAE nationals, bringing the total to more than 2,100 Emirati employees today, representing approximately 40% of the employee base and one of the highest levels in the industry. Furthermore, over 41% of these employees are under 30 years old, demonstrating the Bank's dedication to fostering young talent.

Supporting the growth of Emirati professionals is a key priority for ADCB. In 2024, UAE nationals collectively completed more than 116,847 hours of training, and 168 Emirati employees were promoted, highlighting the Bank’s commitment to their career growth and development.

Seasoned Emirati leaders are integral to ADCB’s strategic vision, contributing as key members of the Bank’s management committees and driving critical decisions. Emiratis with voting rights constitute 60% of the Compliance Committee and 62% of the Risk Management Committee, going beyond the criteria set by the Central Bank of the UAE. In 2024, the Bank appointed and promoted a distinguished group of UAE nationals to leadership roles, increasing Emirati representation with voting rights in the executive management team to 40%.