Adaverse announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. This partnership aims to accelerate the development of Web 3 technologies and promote innovation in blockchains in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Driving Innovation in Web3 Technologies

This collaboration leverages the Ministry’s leadership in national digital transformation and Adaverse’s expertise in blockchain investments and technology infrastructure. It aims to equip local talent with access to the latest global advancements in this field.

In this regard, Vincent Li, CEO of Adaverse Saudi Arabia, stated:

"We take pride in contributing to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation by sharing our global expertise and resources. This partnership will help build a strong Web3 community in the Kingdom and drive innovation in blockchain technology."

Key initiatives under this partnership include launching training and awareness programs to equip local talent with Web3 and blockchain skills, alongside organizing community meetups and hackathons to foster innovation and a dynamic tech ecosystem. Additionally, the initiatives focus on providing access to global expertise and cutting-edge technologies to support the Kingdom’s tech ecosystem growth, as well as establishing startup accelerators to support entrepreneurs and emerging companies in the Web3 sector.

This partnership marks a significant step toward positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading regional digital hub for future technologies and strengthening its capabilities in Web3 and blockchain.