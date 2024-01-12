Adaptive TechSoft (ATS), a regional leader in health information management systems and technical solutions, has signed a new contract with Makkah Medical Center (MMC). The signing took place on the sidelines of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition 2024, in its third edition held at Jeddah Superdome from January 8 to 11, 2024. The contract was signed by Dr. Jassar Al Subaie, CEO of Makkah Medical Center, and Ali Al Othman, CEO of Adaptive TechSoft, in the presence of various directors and stakeholders.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Jassar Al Subaie stated, "We have selected CareWare system developed by Adaptive TechSoft to serve as our electronic medical, financial, and administrative system. We are confident that this system will significantly enhance the quality of patient care, given its advanced technological capabilities, allowing healthcare professionals rapid access to patient records, including medical history, lab reports, prescriptions, and treatment plans, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes."

As for his part, Ali Al Othman, CEO of Adaptive TechSoft, emphasized the importance of CareWare electronic medical system for private hospitals. He highlighted the numerous benefits, ranging from digital enhancement and unified resource management to enterprise resource planning capabilities, resulting in increased efficiency and profitability. By adopting advanced products like CareWare electronic medical system, private hospitals can position themselves at the forefront of digital transformation, providing optimal healthcare services to their patients.

CareWare electronic medical system stands out for its integrated Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) module, directly linked to the financial and administrative system. It supports multiple branches, facilities, and work units, is configurable and adaptable to system variables, and complies with international standards.

It is noteworthy that Adaptive TechSoft, since its inception, has focused on excellence in building integrated systems using the latest technologies to meet the diverse needs of its business computing sectors. In line with its mission, the company attracts skilled individuals capable of effectively handling technical information to develop highly competitive solutions for its target market. The company adheres to the latest standards for system development, provided by relational databases and open-source systems to achieve flexibility in building the required solutions.