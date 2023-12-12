Brazil, Abu Dhabi, Singapore – ACX Group is pleased to announce its partnership with B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), the Brazilian stock exchange, streamlining carbon market access to Brazilian companies seeking to reach their net zero goals. The partnership will leverage ACX’s proprietary exchange technology and established leadership in the carbon market and B3’s position as the largest financial exchange in Latin America.

As part of the partnership, B3, with its strong presence in the Brazilian capital markets and its deep relationships with market participants, aims to contribute to the expansion and success of ACX’s Brazil trading platform which is targeted to be launched in 1Q 2024.

ACX and B3, both regulated financial companies under their respective jurisdictions, will seamlessly connect what is expected to be one of the world’s largest carbon markets to the broader international marketplace. ACX’s transparent and award-winning platform will allow Brazilian businesses to transact with buyers and sellers worldwide.

William Pazos, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ACX, said, "We are excited to partner with B3 in Brazil. This transaction connects one of the world’s largest carbon markets to the broader network of ACX exchanges. With our strong partners and by providing market-leading trading technology, we aim to support Brazil's efforts to promote sustainable development and grow its native carbon market."

Leonardo Paulino Betanho, Head of OTC products at B3, said, "Brazil has the potential to be one of the biggest carbon credit suppliers in the world and B3 is committed to boosting this market in this country by providing a safe, with price transparent, and integrated trading platform that supports the acceleration toward a more sustainable future. Furthermore, the deal is in line with B3’s strategy of developing new products and advancing the ESG agenda in a way that promotes sustainable economic development.”

Together, ACX and B3 are dedicated to promoting the growth and visibility of Brazil's carbon market, fostering economic prosperity, and addressing climate change challenges. By facilitating connections between local and global stakeholders, this partnership sets the stage for a more sustainable future, where Brazil's carbon credits can make a meaningful impact on a global scale.

Carlos Martins, CEO of BlockC, ACX's Brazilian partner, said, "With B3’s market position and strong network, ACX's technology and expertise in carbon trading, coupled with BlockC's deep understanding of the local market, we have an invaluable combination of strengths as we establish our presence and bring ACX’s Brazil platform to fruition."

The partnership between ACX and B3 ensures ACX’s Brazil platform adheres to the highest standards of transparency and accountability, providing a level playing field for all participants and helping the local market to significantly scale up.

ACX remains committed to its mission of facilitating carbon trading and supporting countries in their transition to a low-carbon economy. The partnership between ACX and B3 represents a major milestone in this journey, and ACX is eager to witness the positive impact it will have on Brazil's sustainability landscape.

About B3:

B3 S.A. (B3SA3) is one of the main financial market infrastructure companies in the world and one of the largest in terms of market capitalization among global leaders in the exchange industry.

B3 connects, develops and enables the financial and capital market and, together with customers and society, boosts Brazil's growth.

It trades in stock exchange and OTC environments, and offers products and services to the financing chain.

Headquartered in São Paulo and with offices in London, Chicago, Singapore and Shanghai, B3 performs important functions in the market by promoting best practices in corporate governance, risk management and sustainability.

B3, Brazilian Stock Exchange

About ACX Group:

ACX Group, including ACX Abu Dhabi (ACX Ltd) and AirCarbon Pte. Ltd., which operate environmental trading platforms in Abu Dhabi and Singapore respectively, caters to corporates, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX Group provides participants with an efficient and transparent trading platform that is user-friendly, seamless and offers the lowest transaction fees in the market. Leveraging distributed ledger technology, ACX facilitates and scales growth of the environmental product markets to align with global ambitions of achieving Net Zero.

ACX Group is proud to be a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) and the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), further enhancing its commitment to sustainability and responsible trading practices for carbon and other environmental products. ACX Group has garnered international recognition as the Best Carbon Exchange globally in Environmental Finance's esteemed Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, 2023), solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

For more information, please contact info@acx.net or visit www.acx.net.

About BlockC

BlockC is a digital platform that provides decarbonization solutions to corporations globally. BlockC is part of a group of companies with over 20 years of presence in the renewable energy and carbon offsets markets. For more information, please visit https://www.blockc.com.br/.

Contact: B3: imprensa@b3.com.br

ACX:

Serene Lim-Allison: marcomm@acx.net

Silvia Antonioli: silvia@momomedia.co.uk