​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, will highlight innovation and green technologies as the principal sponsor of the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai, taking place from September 30 to October 2, 2025.

ACWA Power will leverage WETEX 2025 to demonstrate its proven ability to innovate, finance, and deliver transformative projects that address critical global challenges. The company will highlight its strategic approach to navigating the complexities of the energy quadrilemma – ensuring secure, affordable, sustainable, and accessible energy and water for all.

ACWA Power will showcase its integrated approach to delivering secure, reliable, and impactful infrastructure, highlighting its leadership in Water Security & Innovation as the world's largest private desalination company, leveraging cutting-edge technology for clean, affordable water solutions, including key UAE projects. The company will also demonstrate its leadership in Sustainable Energy & ESG, driving large-scale renewables and green hydrogen for global decarbonization and energy security, with significant contributions to UAE's clean energy milestones.

On Tuesday 30th of September, a panel discussion titled "Navigating the Energy Transition: Innovation, Security, and Sustainable Growth" will feature Dr. Rusha Al Rawaf, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, ACWA Power, as moderator, alongside panellists Thomas Altmann, EVP Innovation and New Technology; Turki Mahrous, Executive Director, BU Construction – Water; and Majed Waffallah, Director- Sustainability & Climate Change, ACWA Power. This panel will explore how innovation, robust security measures, and sustainable growth strategies are critically shaping the global energy transition.

ACWA Power invites all WETEX 2025 attendees to visit its stand to learn more about its pioneering projects and solutions.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 109 projects in operation, advanced development, or under construction with an investment value of SAR 439 billion (USD 117 billion) and the capacity to generate 94 GW of power (of which 52GW is renewables) and manage 9.9 million m3/day of desalinated water. This energy and water are delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models.

