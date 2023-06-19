Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, announced the signing of an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Energy China Group Corporation (CEEC) for a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Power Purchase Agreement of the project has been signed earlier in March 2023, between ACWA Power and (JSC) National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) and Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. The project will form part of Uzbekistan’s ambitious targets to transition to a low-carbon economy as well as diversify its energy sources.

The EPC contract was signed by Mr. Raad Al Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ACWA Power, and Mr. LYU Zexiang, Chairman of the China Energy International Group Co. Ltd., during a high-level meeting between ACWA Power and CEEC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking another milestone in their ongoing partnership. The project is set to bring clean and sustainable energy to Uzbekistan, showcasing the commitment of both organisations to advancing sustainable energy solutions.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 77 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 293 billion (USD 78.2 billion), and the capacity to generate 50.4 GW of power and manage 6.8 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

