The agreement includes developing a solar power plant integrated with large scale battery energy storage technology in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be transmitted to Bahrain

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: ACWA Power and Bapco Energies announced a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for the development of a solar power plant integrated with large scale battery energy storage technology, in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement of this strategic agreement took place during the Saudi–Bahraini Coordination Council meeting held in December 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties committed to jointly developing a solar power plant with a projected generation capacity of up to 2.8 gigawatts over several phases. All the electricity generated will be transmitted to the load center of Bapco Energies in Kingdom of Bahrain, supporting Bahrain’s national energy needs and accelerating the Kingdom’s transition to renewable energy sources. This project will reinforce the Kingdom’s leadership in the energy sector by becoming an energy export hub, and by supporting other countries in achieving their emissions-reduction targets.

Mr. Raad Al Saady – Vice Chairman & Managing Director, ACWA Power stated: “This joint agreement with Bapco Energies is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and our shared commitment to a sustainable and secure energy future. The project aligns not only with Vision 2030 but also with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and its national ambitions to expand clean energy and accelerate its net-zero pathway. We take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Energy in Saudi Arabia for its continued guidance. ACWA Power is proud to help advance a project that strengthens regional energy security and accelerates the shift to renewable power.”

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Mark Thomas - Group CEO of Bapco Energies said: “This agreement marks another important milestone in our journey towards energy diversification and regional collaboration. By working alongside ACWA Power, Bapco Energies is taking a bold step to ensure long-term energy security for the Kingdom of Bahrain while unlocking the power of renewables.”

The project forms part of Bapco Energies’ commitment to the Bahrain National Energy Strategy, focusing on improving energy demand efficiency, diversifying the national energy mix including renewables and ensuring secure and competitive access to energy. By supporting cross-border clean energy flow, this JDA serves as another building block in strengthening energy partnerships across the GCC. For ACWA Power, this project further expands its global portfolio of renewable energy assets and reinforces its leadership in driving the energy transition across the region and beyond.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 110 projects in operation, advanced development, or under construction with an investment value of SAR 431.25 billion (USD 115 billion) and the capacity to generate 93 GW of power (of which 52GW is renewables) and manage 9 million m3/day of desalinated water. This energy and water are delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models.

Learn more: www.acwapower.com

About Bapco Energies

Bapco Energies is the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of Bapco Energies, the company is consolidating the energy value chain to meet Bahrain’s growing energy demands sustainably. Guided by the Blueprint Bahrain framework, Bapco Energies is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through the implementation of the National Energy Strategy. The Bapco Energies portfolio encompasses wholly-owned subsidiaries Bapco Refining, Bapco Upstream, Bapco Gas, Bapco Tazweed, Bapco Air Fueling and BeVentures.

