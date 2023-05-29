Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle for students, their families and all members of the Abu Dhabi community, the Active Hub program of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council delivered a series of awareness-raising lectures at various Abu Dhabi schools, including those in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The lectures were conducted by Dr. Osama Al Lalla, a Sports Awareness Specialist at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and included valuable information and practical guidelines for students that informed them about the dangers of chronic diseases as a result of a sedentary lifestyle in the early stages of life from childhood to adolescence. Students were also lectured about the benefits of leading an active lifestyle and the positive impact good choices can make on physical and mental health.

The lectures tackled several important topics, including the role of physical fitness in promoting good health, preventing chronic diseases during childhood and adolescence, as well as the health risks caused by physical inactivity. Also highlighted was the role of physical activities in improving the efficiency and functioning of the brain, enhancing organ functions and regulating the internal body clock of children and adolescents that improves the quality of their night’s sleep, which is necessary for the achievement of their optimal growth and well-being.

Dr. Lalla reviewed the health risks posed by unhealthy eating habits especially the intake of highly processed foods, as well as the role of physical activities in maintaining a healthy weight and body mass index (BMI) that contribute to prevention of obesity and diabetes. He expressed how pleased he was with the positive impact of the lectures and Active Hub’s role in providing support to young people by promoting physical fitness for the benefit of their mental and physical health.

The school lectures by Active Hub are part of an awareness campaign that support the well-being of the younger generation and emphasize on the importance of physical activity, urging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle as this plays a prominent role in protecting them from chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, psychological disorders, heart diseases, atherosclerosis, and more.

The Active Hub initiative reflects the Government of Abu Dhabi's mandate to motivate individuals to exercise and engage in group sports activities that contribute to building a sense of inclusivity in the community. The program inspires everyone to engage in sports and encourages everyone to spend quality time, enhance their mental and physical health, and build a more integrated tight-knit active society.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council:

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council was established by Resolution No. 16 of 2006 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to develop the sports sector and youth activities through the development of sports clubs and institutions in the emirate by providing an integrated sports environment, and working to motivate and support talented athletes to achieve their aspirations.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council supports the organization and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi, including: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the Emirates Tour, the Abu Dhabi International Professional Tennis Championship, the World Triathlon Championship, the World Sports Leaders’ Summit, the World Cup for Professional Jiu-Jitsu, the Grand Slam Judo Championship, the UFC World Championships, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, the Spartan World Championship, the World Swimming Championships, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, and other important events that cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sports.

About “Active Hub”:

The ‘Active Hub’ is a project launched by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment and Palms Sports which aims to provide public access to a range of sports facilities available in 20 schools across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The facilities will be accessible after normal school working hours for male and female students, their families, and all members of the community.

