Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Q Mobility has announced the activation of the parking regulation in Rahayel City (ICAD 5) effective 17 November 2025, as part of the cooperation agreement signed with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) for the operation and management of parking facilities.

This initiative aims to improve traffic flow, provide safe and well-organized parking solutions for visitors, protect the rights of road users, ensure community safety, and reduce visual clutter, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision to elevate quality of life and develop infrastructure.

A total of 1,266 standard parking spaces designated for light vehicles have been activated, to accommodate the area’s needs and ensure organized parking.

Users can pay parking fees through the TAMM and Darb applications, SMS, or the Mawaqif payment machines available in the area.

A fee of AED 2 per hour is applied to the standard parking spaces in the area.

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.

