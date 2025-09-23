Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Q Mobility has announced the activation of a paid parking system around several schools in Al Ain. The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing expansion plan aimed at improving traffic flow, ensuring student safety, and enhancing the overall experience of parents and teachers.

Smart Solutions for Safer School Environments

The Schools’ Zone in Al Ain faces multiple traffic challenges that affect student safety and disrupt traffic movement. Random and illegal parking in non-designated areas reduces visibility, creates risks to students, and contributes to congestion, especially during peak hours. It also creates obstacles for school buses, causing delays in drop-offs and pick-ups.

A total of 4,671 parking spaces has been activated across key streets within three main sectors of the Schools’ Zone - Falaj Hazza in Al Ain, to address these challenges. This initiative comes as part of Q Mobility’s ongoing commitment to enhance road safety by implementing smart and sustainable mobility solutions aligned with global best practices to ensure a safe and organized school environment.

The introduction of the paid parking system provides a practical solution that helps regulate traffic, provides safer pathways for students, and ensures smoother operations for school buses. It also enhances a more efficient and secure experience for parents and teachers.

