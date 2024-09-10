Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment and Activate Games to launch interactive entertainment experience that fuses gaming and fitness for the first time in the MENA region

Advance tickets are available at playactivatemena.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment is excited to announce that it will launch the active gaming experience, Activate, in September. The state-of-the-art facility at City Centre Mirdif will mark the first location in the MENA region in partnership with Canadian gaming company, Activate Games.

Activate features nine dynamic game rooms with cutting-edge technology that reacts in real time, ensuring an adrenaline-filled adventure. Each room caters for groups of two to five players and are designed to test physical and mental agility. Fusing gaming, entertainment, and physical activity, players can jump, climb, dodge and problem solve through more than 50 different games including the TikTok viral sensation Mega Grid, which features 500-plus multi-activated coloured lights, as well as high-tech games that blend digital and physical activities including Hoops, Strike, Portals, Press, Hide and Control.

Suitable for anyone over the age of six years old, Activate has up to 10 levels from easy to extreme. Guests can play with each other in cooperative mode or switch it up and challenge other players in competitive mode. Rise through the ranks and discover where you stand on the scoreboard, as each Activate facility is uniquely designed with identical game rooms to enable players all over the world to compete and forge friendships.

Founded in Winnipeg, Activate currently operates over 30 locations across Canada and the US with an additional 15 due to open this year in North America as well as the upcoming site in City Centre Mirdif, Dubai.

Be the first to #EnterTheGame and experience this first-of-its kind gaming experience when it opens in September. For more information or to book advance tickets visit playactivatemena.com. Follow us on @activategamesuae for further updates.

-Ends-

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

Please follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim