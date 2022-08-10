UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Dubai – Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, announced today it has been recognized as a High Performer in the Canalys Endpoint Security Vendor Performance Index for Q1 2022. The company, praised for being a cyber protection pioneer, realized an 18.8 percent growth in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm, releases the quarterly Endpoint Security Vendor Performance Index research to highlight market share and trends within the endpoint protection industry. Specifically, it “assesses vendor performance, in terms of customer adoption, within the endpoint security market during the last 12 months (July 2021 to June 2022).”In the 2022 report, Canalys praises Acronis’ endpoint security solution that is integrated with data backup and recovery services. Acronis was officially classified as an endpoint protection platform provider for the first time when it was added to Canalys’ Endpoint Security Vendor Performance Index in April 2021. Since then, Acronis expanded its endpoint security solutions, announcing several integrations with leading service provider platforms, and launching enhanced capabilities of the company’s flagship, all-in-one cyber protection platform for service providers, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud.

“We are pleased that Canalys recognizes Acronis as a leading endpoint protection platform provider. As security risks increase, businesses need more than simple, traditional backup solutions. This recognition from Canalys showcases the need for companies to adopt holistic cyber protection solutions like Acronis’ to protect their IT infrastructure in the face of modern cybersecurity threats, said Oleg Melnikov, chief technology officer, Acronis.”

“Acronis’ position as a high performer in our Endpoint Security Vendor Performance Index is a testament to the company’s stellar market performance and outstanding offerings. Given its unique approach to cyber protection and commitment to its channel partners, Acronis is well positioned to maintain its position as an endpoint protection leader for service providers and resellers well into the future, said Alex Smith, vice president, Canalys.

Acronis cyber protection solutions are trusted by over 20,000 service providers, 750,000 businesses, and service over 150 countries. In the last year, Acronis Cyber Protect has prevented over one million attacks and protected over 2.66 million workloads, enabling service providers and corporate IT to avoid costly downtime and deliver business continuity for their companies.

To learn more about Acronis’ integrated endpoint protection solution, visit acronis.com and register to attend the Acronis #CyberFit Summit 2022 in Miami, Florida from November 7-9, 2022.

