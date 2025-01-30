Dubai - Acorn Research, a Dubai-based pioneer in healthcare advisory and technology, has unveiled its AI Healthcare Innovation Lab during Arab Health 2025. Strategically located in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), this state-of-the-art facility is poised to revolutionise healthcare delivery across the UAE, the MENA region and beyond. The lab aims to advance value-based healthcare (VBHC) and improve patient outcomes through AI-driven solutions.

It will also serve as a dynamic collaboration hub, bringing together healthcare professionals, policymakers and AI experts to develop scalable solutions that optimise resource use, standardise medical necessity guidelines and care pathways, and improve patient outcomes.

The launch of the lab aligns with the UAE’s vision of fostering cutting-edge healthcare systems and setting global benchmarks, reflecting the strength of DHCC in enhancing healthcare delivery to meet the growing demands of the health sector. Supporting the strategic goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the launch uses innovation and digital adoption to preserve and advance Dubai's quality of life.

Ameera Youssef, Chief Executive Officer of Acorn Research, said: “We are committed to driving a major shift in healthcare — from reactive to proactive care. The AI Healthcare Innovation Lab is a testament to this mission, enabling sustainable, data-driven solutions that place patients at the heart of healthcare transformation. This facility empowers providers, enhances systems for payors and supports authorities in shaping resilient healthcare ecosystems.”

Jaffar Bin Jaffar, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “The presence of the AI Healthcare Innovation Lab in Dubai Healthcare City underscores its strategic importance as a hub for healthcare excellence and innovation. By fostering collaboration among industry leaders, this initiative elevates Dubai’s standing as a pioneer in AI-driven healthcare, setting new benchmarks that resonate globally. The lab represents our shared commitment to advancing patient care and driving sustainable healthcare transformation.”

The key areas of focus include: Value-based Healthcare Platforms , which align care delivery with patient outcomes and payment models; Real-time Clinical Decision Support, empowering physicians with evidence-based care guidelines; AI Genome Analysis, advancing precision medicine for personalised treatments, early disease risk prediction and targeted prevention; Predictive Budgeting and Resource Allocation, offering tools for efficient financial planning, life expectancy and resource distribution; National and Payor Claims Audit Tools, designed to reduce fraud, enhance transparency and streamline reimbursements; Patient-centric VBHC Tools (PROM and PREM), integrating patient feedback into care pathways for continuous improvement; and Population Health Management, leveraging data-driven strategies to improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

Acorn Research began its operations in DHCC and expanded from there, underscoring DHCC’s efforts to build a thriving ecosystem for its business partners to grow.

About Acorn Research:

Founded in 2007 in Dubai Healthcare City, Acorn Research has consistently pushed the boundaries of healthcare innovation for almost 2 decades. With a track record of transformational healthcare and digital transformation projects, the company has impacted over 650 healthcare providers and health authorities, driving the adoption of quality improvements in healthcare across the MENA region. Through our commitment to innovation and disruption, Acorn aims to continuously play a pivotal role in positioning Dubai as a leader in the global healthcare industry.

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has become the emirate’s specialized freezone in health and wellness services, and a leading destination for healthcare investments. The freezone is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA). DHCC offers a comprehensive range of business solutions covering start-ups to mega healthcare projects, as well as independent and visiting physicians. DHCC, a preferred destination for medical, wellness, academic, and research institutions, complements its offering with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing its visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.