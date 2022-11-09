Dubai, UAE: Growth in the e-commerce sector and increasing demand for industrial and retail warehousing in Saudi Arabia is driving a demand for automation solutions in the country. As a regional leader in warehousing automation solutions, Acme has opened an office in Riyadh to cater to the increasing demand in the Kingdom.

According to Navin Narayan, CEO of Acme Intralog: “Saudi Arabia is on course to augment the non-oil industrial capabilities of the Kingdom by 2030. We believe that adopting industry 4.0 automation solutions for both factories as well as distribution centers is imperative to achieving Vision 2030; and we are here to support Saudi companies to achieve further growth through automation and robotics. We have delivered automation solutions to our Saudi customers for nearly a decade from our facilities in Dubai. By investing in a new office in Riyadh, we will be closer to our Saudi customers and can promptly support their operations, and service any equipment, without downtime. By the end of 2023, we aim to have a team of over 30 professionals in Saudi. We expect the demand for our services to come from industrial production companies, automotive, FMCG and F&B manufacturers, e-commerce, as well as fulfillment centres.”

In the last few years, Acme team has completed over ten factory and warehouse automation projects in KSA. These include building a state-of-the-art distribution centre for a large dairy company in Jeddah. Through automated solutions for truck unloading, pallet storage & retrieval as well as WMS managed storage, the customer improved their capacity drastically and was able to maximise the use of their warehouse space. Following which, Acme was commissioned to install a fully robotic palletisation system, one of the largest in the region as well as an automated truck loading system for the same customer.

Acme also implemented over 6 sortation centers in KSA for one of the largest global e-commerce organizations.

The company is currently in the process of delivering and commissioning two of the largest automated distribution centers in KSA for a leading fashion retailer.

To create awareness of the company’s solutions and capabilities, Acme is at present participating in Gulfood Manufacturing industry show in Dubai until November 10th. At Acme stand, visitors can experience Kanghar, a high density pallet shuttle from Acme, as well as cobots and automation components.

-Ends-

Issued on behalf of Acme Intralog

Media contact: Lisa George, Iris Public Relations, Dubai, UAE. Email: Lisa@irispr.net/. Website: www.irispr.net

About Acme Intralog

In 2020, Acme celebrated 45 years of supporting the logistics and supply chain industry in the Middle East. The company was established in Dubai in 1975 with the vision of supporting the needs of the local logistics industry with manual shelving and racking solutions. Today, Acme’s experienced solutions team along with global market leading partners can deliver automation solutions that help their regional customers radically optimise their manufacturing and supply chain process.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in JAFZA, Acme produces a complete range of conveyor, AS/RS and control systems as well as other material handling solutions. They also design and manufacture customized factory automation solutions for a variety of industries in the region, Europe, India and Latin America.

With over 100 employees, Acme’s Jebel Ali facility also houses their R&D facility where they develop a wide variety of innovative automation solutions that have been tailored to the regional market.

For further information, please visit www.acme-world.com