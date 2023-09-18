Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The ACI Asia-Pacific, a trade association representing 623 airports from 47 countries/ territories, has been rebranded as ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) following the launch of its new office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This shift aims to reflect the regions the association serves and cater to the growing Middle Eastern and Asian airports by customising its programmes. The Middle East office will work closely with its headquarters located in Hong Kong.

Guided by a new vision “Putting Asia-Pacific and Middle East Airports at the forefront of global aviation”, the ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East will aim to better position itself in the rapidly evolving aviation market and advocate for the region’s interests on the global stage.

The aviation industry in the Middle East has been one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic in the world over the past two decades, driven by factors such as favourable geographic location, government support, and investments in modern infrastructure and technology. The rebranding aims to recognise the importance of the region and its airports within the integrated structure of the Association.

The new name aims at more accurately representing the diversity of the airports and aviation markets within the association's membership, which is important for effective advocacy and representation. It will also help raise awareness and visibility of the organisation among key stakeholders, including government agencies, industry partners, and the general public.

Commenting on the rebranding, Mr. Emmanuel Menanteau, President, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East said, “As President of ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East, I am honoured to lead the Association in a new strategic direction. Our goal is to be a leading voice for airports across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, by strengthening our advocacy programmes, while ensuring that the region remains at the forefront of global aviation. We look forward to working with our members to build a better future for aviation.”

Commenting on the strategic decision to rebrand the Association, Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East, said, “COVID-19 pandemic pushed us to re-invent ourself and create a new framework to meet the changing environment. This way we will enhance our service through a balancing act between leveraging the value of an international network and tailoring our services to the local needs."

“Our new value proposition, 'A journey of thousand miles begins with thousands of airport smiles’, underscores our commitment to work with airports to ensure a delightful airport experience,” Mr. Baronci added.

About ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID)

Head-quartered in Hong Kong, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East serves as the voice of 132 airport members, operating 623 airports across 47 countries/territories in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders. In 2022, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East airports handled 2.09 billion passengers and 49 million tonnes of cargo.