Acer shows simple tips to help schools maintain their IT devices, extending their lifecycle and promote an innovative and stimulating learning environment

Dubai, UAE – Acer for Education mission is to empower students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. That’s why the company values hands-on activities that develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills, which are essential to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

One above all: the organization of a technical master classes on the care, maintenance and repair of a PC. This activity helps students to take care of their goods, avoid e-waste while actively participating in the environmental protection and make self-decisions, which is an important criterion for being independent and responsible in life.

Together with Acer and Icono, The Sant Josep Obrer Educational Center designed the Acer Classroom, an innovative learning space that brings students from the Middle Degree of Microinformatic Systems and Networks to the real world of work. The Acer Classroom allows students to acquire practical experience in diagnosing and repairing equipment and prepare them for their professional future, through equipment donated by Acer.

“The Acer Classroom in Sant Josep Obrer is one of the most special collaborations we have carried out in recent years,” comments Joan Moll, Director of the Educational Center. “This project was born from the need to bring students closer to the world of work,” adds Andreu Rigo, Head of the IT area. "We believe in the collaboration between companies and schools. On one hand, it prepares students for their future, on the other hand, it allows them to get contact with top IT companies before they finish their classes. This is something that really motivates and encourages them to continue,” concludes Juan Carlos Campos, Cycle Tutor.

The Acer Classroom represents a significant step in the preparation of future IT professionals, providing them with the tools and experience necessary to stand out in the competitive job market.

“Extracurricular activities make students explore different areas and choose their favorite field of passion. Nowadays, technology is a commodity among young generations,” says Cristina Pez, Acer EMEA Commercial Director. “As a PC manufacturer, it’s our responsibility to support schools in the adoption of modern ways of learning as well as to provide the tools to care and maintain their IT equipment. We want to leverage the very start of the new school year, a time when new courses are being planned, to remind school decision-makers how important these activities are and being of inspiration to other institutions.”

The Master class teaches useful tips for basic computer maintenance that can extend the lifetime of a PC by 5-8 years: from maximize battery life by simply unplugging the charger when reaches 100% to run antivirus and malware scans regularly, clean up from junk files and unused programs by defragmenting the hard drive so to free up hard disk space and improve performance, keep OS and programs updated to improve computer security and performance, backup data not to lose assignments, student information, databases and legal papers and finally keep the PC cool to avoid overheating that can lead to crashes, slowdowns and other problems.

Since Acer service is provided in-house, and not outsourced, the company has the capability to make available the expertise and professionalism of its own certified technicians to schools, helping students think critically, solve problems, achieve goals and discover their passions.

When the extracurricular activity is a sport, Acer has developed a free summer esports academy in partnership with Drive Lounge offering 500 children aged 10-16 a unique opportunity to delve into the world of motorsport esports.

“We have been thrilled to partner with Acer and Acer for Education on this exciting initiative. Our goal is to empower young people to transform their passion into practical digital skills, opening doors to personal growth and potential career pathways through gaming and esports,” comments Paul Bolton, CEO, Drive Lounge.

The program provided a blend of educational sessions, analytical workshops, and hands-on practice in Drive Lounge's state-of-the-art racing simulators. Participants learned about the foundations of motorsport esports, including popular games, tournaments, and potential career paths. Sessions delved into the physics of speed, forces, resistance, and aerodynamics, crucial factors in optimizing race performance.

To know more about Acer for Education, please visit our blog via https://acerforeducation.acer.com/

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Gambit Communications

Aisha Almawed

aisha@gambit.ae

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.