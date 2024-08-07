Dubai, UAE – Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, part of the world leading Accor hospitality group has successfully completed the upgrade of its Wi-Fi® network in time for guests visiting the French capital this summer, with the help of CommScope’s (NASDAQ; COMM) RUCKUS Networks.

The exclusive hotel has deployed more than 330 RUCKUS® access points (APs) within its 149 guest rooms & suites and back of house, three high density public area APs in its Katara Cinema, six outdoor APs and two RUCKUS SmartZone™ Wi-Fi Controllors. The deployment of RUCKUS access points will elevate the guest experience through enhanced connectivity speeds, low latency, improved security and increased reliability and capacity. Guests will benefit from robust, reliable Wi-Fi that supports high-density environments, perfect for streaming or video calling friends and family back home, as well as other bandwidth-intensive applications.

In addition, the RUCKUS SmartZone controller will simplify network management, providing the hotel's IT team with advanced solutions to optimize performance and swiftly address any issues. This upgrade underscores Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris's commitment to offering a world-class stay, combining luxury with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of its guests.

"I am thrilled to announce our recent upgrade to RUCKUS Wi-Fi technology, supported by a dedicated 4Gb fiber connection exclusively for our guests,” commented Hedi Elkilani, IT Director of Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris. “This significant enhancement underscores our commitment to providing an unparalleled digital experience for our esteemed guests. With RUCKUS's advanced Wi-Fi solutions, we are now able to deliver seamless, high-speed internet connectivity throughout our property, ensuring that every guest enjoys the same level of performance and reliability they expect at home. This upgrade not only enhances our guests' ability to stream, video conference, and stay connected but also supports our vision of offering a world-class, tech-savvy environment that meets the evolving needs of today's travelers."

“When traveling far and wide, guests expect a premium experience, including a fast, easy and uninterrupted Wi-Fi connection,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP & President, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, CommScope. “Our deployment with Le Royal Monceau is a great example of how RUCKUS Networks’ Wi-Fi technology and expertise in network infrastructure offers real value to premium hospitality venues and guests, delivering the caliber of stay that today’s hotel guests expect.”

The deployment of RUCKUS Wi-Fi solution throughout Le Royal Monceau concluded in July 2024, facilitating uninterrupted access to these connectivity benefits to guests checking in during the heightened summer travel months.

Built in 1928, Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris reopened in 2010 as the most exciting luxury hotel in Paris, after a complete two-year transformation by designer Philippe Starck. In 2013, the property’s “Palace” distinction was given, rewarding the hotel of its prestigious 5-star excellence rating. Located near the Champs-Elysées in Paris' 8th arrondissement, Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, is known for its contemporary vibe and as a rendezvous for artists and writers as well as luxury seekers and adventurers. The omnipresent artistic and vibrant culture comes to life through the property’s exclusive Art Concierge, the Art Bookstore, an Art Gallery, a 99-seat Katara Cinema and an impressive private Art collection. With its 149 Parisian designed bedrooms and spacious suites, including 3 Presidential Suites, the only contemporary Palace in Paris is only steps from the Arc de Triomphe. Acclaimed for its international culinary offerings, the hotel’s award-winning restaurants showcase the property’s creative spirit, from the sweet symphony by Chef and Entrepreneur Yazid Ichemrahen, to the effervescence of ‘Le Bar Long’ and its three restaurants: ‘Matsuhisa Paris’, dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian gastronomy from the famous Chef Nobu and ‘Il Carpaccio’, a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in collaboration with Da Vittorio family. Not to be missed are the outstanding brunches and breakfasts at ‘La Cuisine’ restaurant. Furthermore, the 1,500sqm Clarins & myBlend Spa is an award-winning paradise, featuring one of the longest swimming pools of a Parisian Palace. leroyalmonceau.com

About Raffles Paris:

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles’ renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles’ commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. raffles.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

