DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, is pleased to introduce Handwritten Collection, a carefully curated global portfolio of unique and charming properties, to Saudi Arabia. Founded in January 2023, Handwritten Collection offers a growing roster of charming and diverse design-led hotels, each with a unique personal touch, bringing together authentic and characterful properties under one international brand.

The signing of the Handwritten Collection Al Baha project took place at the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai, marking an agreement between Accor and Al Hilali Trading & Contracting Company. The event was attended by Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer of Accor’s Premium, Midscale & Economy Division in the Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific, and Mr. Mansoor Abdullah Hussein Al Hilali, Founder & Chairman of Al Hilali Trading & Contracting Company.

Scheduled to debut in 2027, the Handwritten Collection Al Baha will be situated on the outskirts of Al Baha City, in a stunning mountainous landscape overlooking the Red Sea coast. Perched on a clifftop above a 1,100-meter-deep valley, the hotel will feature 148 rooms, three distinctive food and beverage concepts, banquet facilities, and a ballroom.

Each Handwritten Collection property is more than a place to stay; it is a sociable and curated space embodying the essence of stylish and inviting homes, welcoming guests to forge genuine connections with fellow guests and passionate hosts.

Standing as a beacon of individuality, Handwritten Collection's properties welcome guests into a world of charm and personality where the unique character of each destination shines through in every detail. Designed for ‘Human Connectors’ - travellers who want to truly immerse themselves in their surroundings - Handwritten Collection has a growing portfolio of 15+ properties operating and 25+ additional addresses currently under development.

This October, the brand will open its first address in the Middle East region. Located in Istanbul’s Historical Peninsula, just moments from majestic Sultanahmet Square, awe-inspiring Blue Mosque and bustling Grand Bazaar, Levni Istanbul Hotel - Handwritten Collection Türkiye is set to captivate visitors with its Art Deco design and 72 beautifully furnished rooms. Levni Istanbul Hotel - Handwritten Collection draws its design inspiration from the rich heritage of the Ottoman Empire, particularly the artistic brilliance of the "Tulip Era" (Lale Devri). Working closely with local artists, the hotel celebrates the works of Abdulcelil Levni, a prominent Ottoman painter, known for his exquisite miniatures. His vibrant interpretations of Ottoman life are echoed throughout the hotel’s interior, blending traditional motifs with modern elegance, creating an immersive cultural experience for guests. Levni Istanbul Hotel - Handwritten Collection reflects the opulence of the "Tulip Era" not only through design but also in the sensory experience of the hotel’s shared spaces. The fragrance, carefully selected music, and staff attire all evoke the elegance of the Ottoman Empire’s most artistic period. Guests are welcomed with traditional Ottoman Sherbet and Basil Sherbet, a refreshing nod to the past.

Other properties opening within the region include Hotel Andalucia Maputo – Handwritten Collection, set to open in 2026, located in the heart of Mozambique’s vibrant capital city. The boutique hotel is an institution, born as Hotel Andalucia in the Portuguese colonial period and opened in 1946. Following renovation, the property will open under the Handwritten flag, with contemporary design from the brutalist architecture and interiors forged with local materials.

Introducing the new brand to the region, Camil Yazbeck Global Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy brands, Accor, said: “We designed Handwritten Collection to support the growing number of independent hotels in the midscale segment who are keen to leverage the powerful benefits of a leading global hotel group, while retaining the unique character they have curated. We are very pleased with the extremely positive response to Handwritten Collection from owners and partners in our first year, and we look forward to exploring many more new opportunities for Handwritten Collection globally.”

Paul Stevens, Accor’s Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy brands for Middle East and Africa, added: “The launch of Handwritten Collection showcases Accor’s commitment to growth within the collection and boutique segments, an exciting market in the industry which allows for more unique and personalised experiences. Travellers are increasingly seeking authentic stays and a deeper connection with the locale, which Handwritten Collection sets out to embrace. We look forward to seeing the brand continue to grow across the region, uncovering personal stories and creating personalised stays and memories.”

On top of offering heartfelt and authentic experiences to guests, Handwritten Collection is designed with owners in mind, offering brand standards that are adaptable, allowing each hotel’s unique identity and charm to shine through. Owners also have access to the power of Accor’s sales and distribution platforms and loyalty program ALL-Accor Live Limitless.

-Ends-

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,700 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About Handwritten Collection

Handwritten Collection was created in 2023 to bring together hotels with a unique personality, intimately reflecting the character and warmth of the people who love and look after them. Believing hotels are where genuine connections are made and authentic travel experiences are enriched, the hoteliers of Handwritten Collection invite travellers to experience a twist on traditional hospitality without turning it on its head. The guest experience at Handwritten Collection brings to life the spirit of the host, their tastes, their passions and the little quirks of their personality. Handwritten Collection portfolio consists of 17 hotels, across 11 countries, including properties already opened in Australia, France and China among others. Handwritten Collection is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences.

Media Relations Contact:

Cybelle Daou Khadij

Director PR & Communications

Middle East, Africa and Türkiye

Cybelle.daou@accor.com