Developed by Crest Development’s Living Lines, the new 220-key Mövenpick Cairo West, adds to Accor’s 38-hotel Egypt portfolio, and cements the group’s commitment to Egypt’s urban expansion and Vision 2030

Cairo, Egypt - Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, today announced the signing of Mövenpick Cairo West, a 220-key hotel set to rise in the heart of West Cairo. The signing marks the Group’s continued expansion in Egypt and further strengthens Mövenpick’s well-established presence in the country.

Scheduled to open in 2028, the project - developed by Crest Development through its real estate subsidiary Living Lines - will form part of a larger mixed-use masterplan in the rapidly growing Sheikh Zayed city area, catering to the rising demand for high-quality accommodations across Greater Cairo.

Strategically positioned to serve both 6th of October City and Sheikh Zayed City, Mövenpick Cairo West places guests at the doorstep of key business districts, leading educational and healthcare institutions, as well as renowned attractions such as the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Giza Pyramids, each just a 20–30-minute drive away. The property will feature 220 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, one bar, a 500 sqm ballroom, four meeting rooms, and a full suite of wellness and leisure amenities including a spa, fitness center, and two swimming pools.

“Our partnership with Crest Development will welcome an exciting addition to Accor’s growing portfolio in Egypt,” said Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye, at Accor. “This signing reflects a shared ambition to deliver premium hospitality experiences in high-potential locations, fully aligned with Egypt Vision 2030 and the country's urban expansion priorities. Mövenpick Cairo West will meet the rising demand for premium stays while exemplifying sustainable design and authentic local experiences.”

This signing reinforces Accor’s leadership in Egypt and drives the strategy to expand across high-potential markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait as the broader region witnesses a surge in travel.

“We are proud to collaborate with Accor on this landmark development,” said Ibrahim Zidan, Founder and Chairman of Crest Development. “With Living Lines leading the real estate vision, this partnership combines our ambition for innovative, sustainable urban development with Accor’s global expertise in hospitality. Mövenpick Cairo West is set to become a cornerstone destination for both domestic and international travelers.”

Mövenpick is a brand rooted in Swiss heritage and driven by a contemporary spirit of connection. Born as a restaurant concept that revolutionized European dining with warmth and generosity, Mövenpick has evolved into one of the world’s most recognized hospitality brands, with 16 properties operating across Egypt in Cairo, Aswan, Sharm El Sheikh, El Quseir, Gouna, and along the Nile.

With a strong legacy in food, family, and heartfelt service, today’s Mövenpick experience centers on creating meaningful reconnections - through thoughtful design, shared rituals, and moments of celebration. From Chocolate Hour to creative family programming and immersive dining concepts, the brand offers guests a touch of everyday indulgence and a vibrant sense of belonging.

The addition of Mövenpick Cairo West supports Accor’s strategic ambition to grow with Egypt’s urban evolution while reinforcing its position in key suburban business and lifestyle hubs.

Accor operates a robust portfolio of 38 hotels in Egypt across six brands (12,900 keys) and a strong pipeline of 20 additional properties (6,700 keys). Notable operating hotels in the area include Novotel Cairo 6th October and Mövenpick Cairo Media City, with the highly anticipated Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza Hotel also in the pipeline.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, with 5,600 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT CREST DEVELOPMENT

Founded in 2020, Crest Development began as a pioneer agricultural innovation and sustainability. Today, the company is expanding into real estate through its sub-entity Living Lines, leading the development of mixed-use projects that align with Egypt’s vision for modern, future-ready urban centres.