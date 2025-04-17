This certification is the first of its kind for ACCIONA internationally, highlighting the company's commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability in the operation of desalination facilities.

Both plants, operated by ACCIONA for Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), have a drinking water supply capacity equivalent to 2.9 million inhabitants. The Umm Al Houl plant has a capacity of more than 500,000 m³/day, while the Ras Abu Fontas 3 plant supplies 165,000 m³/day. These plants are the ones with the largest capacity certified by ACCIONA to date, consolidating its position as a key part of the country's water supply system.

This achievement reflects ACCIONA's ongoing commitment to improving the energy performance of its facilities and implementing advanced technological solutions that enable more efficient and sustainable operations. Obtaining the internationally recognized ISO 50001 certification validates ACCIONA's energy efficiency policies, as well as its ongoing efforts to achieve the highest standards in operational management.

With this certification, ACCIONA reinforces its leadership in the water sector, consolidating its transition to a low-CO2 economy.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.19 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/