ACCIONA Energía has been ranked the world’s "greenest" power generation company for ninth year in a row, by the "Top 100 Green Utilities" ranking prepared annually by Energy Intelligence, an independent consulting firm specializing in energy markets. ACCIONA Energía has topped the index every year since 2015.

The twelfth edition of “Top 100 Green Utilities” selected around 180 electricity production companies from all over the world and evaluated them on the basis of their CO2 emissions and installed renewable energy capacity, to determine how much each firm contributes to achieving a low-carbon electricity system.

ACCIONA Energía has again achieved first place based on its combination of a broadly-distributed and diversified renewable generation asset portfolio of more than 12.9GW with 100% emission-free production.

Following ACCIONA Energía and among the Top 10 are four European companies, three from China, one from the USA and one from India. Overall, the installed capacity in renewable energies of the ten greenest electricity generation companies in the world is 420GW.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 12,9GW of renewable energy and commercial operations in 20 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía.